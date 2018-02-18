Is Malika Haqq Still Dating Rapper OT Genasis?

Instagram

On tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian’s longtime BFF Malika Haqq expresses her upset over the state of her friendship, telling Kardashian that she feels like she makes time for her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and “the boys”, but doesn’t put enough time aside for Haqq. Then Haqq goes on to talk about how the two used to see each other all the time, but, with Kardashian being so much in Ohio, they only spend time together once in a while. According to E!, Haqq tells Kardashian on the show:

We don’t spend a lot of Malika and Khloe time. We spend a lot of Malika, Khloe and the guy time … I don’t wanna blame you because you moved … But I think it’s hard. You and I, we went from seeing each other how many days a week to seeing each other every other month.

And now, with a baby on the way, Kardashian may have even less time to devote to Haqq … While Kardashian has a steady man in her life, Haqq recently was reported to have broken up with rapper OT Genasis, according to Hollywood Life. According to The Sun, Haqq allegedly dumped OT Genasis because he was cheating on her. These reports have not been confirmed by either star, but Haqq has deleted any traces of OT Genasis from her Instagram account. The two were first linked in November 2017, as reported by OK! Magazine.

Prior to being romantically linked to OT Genasis, Haqq publicly dated Jersey Shore star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The two actually met when they filmed E!’s Famously Single and their relationship carried on outside of the show. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out, as Haqq revealed to E! News that:

I think Ronnie and I were odds from the very beginning. I think that we define opposites attract. I think that in an environment that is as challenging as living in a loft for two and a half weeks with complete strangers, it’s so unrealistic.

Haqq also revealed that there were some major issues in her relationship with Magro, explaining to People:

His love language is very aggressive. It’s verbally aggressive, it’s physically aggressive. It’s just the way he expresses himself. My love language is communication. I’m a big communicator and I’m affectionate. We show our love language in two very different ways, so the way we were trying to communicate with each other was often misconstrued because we don’t speak the same language.

Ortiz and Haqq ended their relationship in February 2017, according to E! News. In the past, Haqq had a thing for Kardashian’s brother Rob, but a lot has changed over the years. Rob Kardashian previously tried his hand at modeling, but now, he has a baby girl named Dream and a lot of baby mama drama with Blac Chyna. Haqq has said in the past that she has a tendency to go for unavailable men, but hopefully she finds the right guy soon.