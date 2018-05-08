‘Teen Mom 2’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Online

Teen Mom 2 is here, and the show stars Janelle Eason, Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer– the ladies from season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9pm ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

DirecTV Now: Both MTV and MTV2 (this is the only streaming service that offers MTV2) are included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: For MTV, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($20 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of all of those packages, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Preview

According to a recent report by In Touch Weekly, Janelle Evans is refusing to go the show’s reunion if her husband, David Eason, who has been fired from the taping, does not attend.

A show insider reportedly told Radar, “Jenelle doesn’t want to go anywhere without David, and MTV isn’t paying for him to come to the reunion… And David is trying to talk her out of going too, manipulating her and telling her that she should just skip it.”

Eason was fired back in February, after posting a series of homophobic tweets. In a statement to People at the time, MTV said, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”