How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ Live Online

Days of Our Lives, everyone’s favorite soap opera, airs weekdays at 12pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running scripted television series in the world, has aired nearly every weekday since November 8, 1965. The series was created by the husband-and-wife team of Ted Corday and Betty Corday. In 1975, the immense success of the show led to it being elongated from 30 to 60 minutes.

In 2005, the show hit its 10,000th episode. In 2013, it hit number 12,000.

In 2015, the series celebrated its 50th anniversary, with many of the main cast members coming back and reuniting for the event. In an interview with Flicks and the City Clips, Peter Reckell, who plays Bo Brady, was asked what it was like returning for the event. He said, “When I first came back, it was strange because my character’s in captivity, in prison, and I’m laying there on the floor… they’re fixing some lights… I’m laying there on the floor, and I was just thinking, ‘This is like the old days. It’s like I never left.'”

Kristian Alfonso offered, “Where do I start? The show is so magnificent right now. I have probably 30 scripts right now sitting in my dressing room. I was gone for a couple weeks… there is so much to look forward to. What is just mind-blowing is what the writers have written.”

The original cast of Days of Our Lives consisted of seven main characters. In 1975, it grew to consist of 27 actors. Over the past few years, many of the show’s former cast members have returned. In 2012 and this past April, the show won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Writing Team. In 2013, and 2018, it took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.