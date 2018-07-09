WATCH: Garret Yrigoyen’s Wedding Video with Ex-Wife Kayla Cunningham

Garret Yrigoyen took home the first impression rose and first kiss with Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette 2018. Over the course of the season, Yrigoyen has become a front-runner, but this isn’t the only time that Yrigoyen has chased love. In fact, he was previously married to a woman named Kayla Cunningham and the two tied the knot at Newcastle Wedding Gardens in California. Unfortunately for Yrigoyen, it was a short-lived marriage, as OKHereIsTheSituation has reported that the ex-couple’s wedding was on September 19, 2015 and the divorce was finalized on March 25, 2016. According to Yrigoyen, he and his ex-wife split after just two months of marriage. See their wedding video highlights below, by Jensen Films.

For Yrigoyen’s vows to Cunningham, he said, “Kayla, I hope you know that I love you with every ounce of my being and you realize your importance to me and how lucky I am to have you in my life.” Yrigoyen also joked about their watching reality TV together … We wonder if they were fans of The Bachelorette … In reciting his vows, Yrigoyen fought back tears and Cunningham attempted to console him my rubbing his arm.

The wedding was a bit rustic themed and the couple used the hashtag #YrigoyenWedding2015 for posted photos. In the wedding video, it appears that Cunningham’s mother was the one to walk her down the aisle, as Yrigoyen smiled and shook back tears. And, instead of walking back down the aisle as husband and wife, Yrigoyen carried his bride on their way. They then were taken away by golf cart.

Garrett Yrigoyen’s divorce papers stated that both Cunningham and Yrigoyen said they were incompatible in marriage, could no longer live together as husband and wife, and that there was no chance of reconciliation. According to Reddit, there was a registry still up for the ex-couple on The Knot, but it was now been taken down.

Yrigoyen was reported to be “heartbroken” at the end of his relationship with Cunningham, but an alleged friend of Cunningham told Life & Style Magazine that Yrigoyen changed after the two married. The friend claimed that Yrigoyen became cold and disrespectful to Cunningham, as well as her family. The same friend claimed that Yrigoyen left Cunningham without any warning when he packed up his bags. According to Hollywood Life, Cunningham’s friend also said, “I want Becca to know the truth about Garrett. He’s a nice guy at first, but she needs to watch out.”

On The Bachelorette this season, Yrigoyen said he was in love once after college and that she loved adventure as much as he did. He said that he and his ex were together for a year and a half before getting engaged. He also said they were engaged for a year before tying the knot. Yrigoyen said he married the wrong person and that Cunningham drove a wedge between himself and his family, as well as his friends. He said he wanted to fight for the marriage to work out, but said his ex was emotionally abusive.