‘American Ninja Warrior’ Philadelphia Finals Spoilers

Tonight is an all-new episode of American Ninja Warrior, and the crew will be heading to Philadelphia for the City Finals.

Whoever advances tonight will be one the few who proceeds to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Only three people advanced to the third stage in Season 9 of the show.

One of the biggest spoilers this season for ANW fans is that former (and only) $1 million winner Isaac Caldiero, who returned this season after a three-year hiatus, will not be advancing to the National Finals. In the city finals in Indianapolis, Caldiero fell on the block run, much to everyone’s astonishment.

Other than that, the qualifiers were a solid run for many competitors out there. Michelle Warnky, Alyssa Beird, and Casey Rothschild all hit buzzers at the Philadelphia qualifiers. That triumph marked the first time three women have completed the same course in ANW history, according to American Ninja Warrior Nation.

Jamie Rahn is one of the top competitors taking the stage tonight. Rahn, who goes by Captain NBC, is known for his bright green hair; his biggest fans can often be seen donning green wigs in the audience in support of the gym-owner.

Check out a sneak peek of his run tonight below.

Rahn first competed on ANW 2, before taking a break until season 5. Since then, he’s steadily made it to the second stage multiple times. During season 9, Rahn made it to the second stage, where he failed on the Wingnut Alley’s transition to the dismount.

Jamie will be joined tonight by Najee Richardson, aka the Flying Phoenix.

Najee is fondly remembered by fans as one of only three ninjas who made it to Stage 3 during season 9 of the show. He nearly lost his footing on the first obstacle, and fans worried he wouldn’t advance to the finals, but tonight, he is certainly showing up proudly for the Philadelphia City Finals.

Check out a sneak peek of his run below.

Be sure to tune into the Philadelphia City Finals tonight at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.