WATCH: Driver Charged After Video Shows Tesla Go Airborne

An out-of-control Tesla went flying across the railroad tracks in Barrie, Ontario before a bad landing sent it crashing into a school parking lot. You can watch video of the flying car here.

The clip looks like something from the Dukes of Hazzard — but the driver of this flying car wasn’t treated like a star. Instead, police picked him up and charged him with dangerous driving. The 46 year old driver, and the passenger, were treated for minor injuries after their brief flight and rocky landing.

Police tweeted a warning that the driver faces criminal charges and put lives at risk with his stunt.