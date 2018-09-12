Andrew Wardle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A man by the name of Andrew Wardle is making headlines after getting a bionic penis and losing his virginity at age 45.

Here’s what you need to know about him:

1. He Was Born Without a Penis

Wardle was born with a rare disorder called bladder exstrophy, meaning he had testicles but no penis. He explains the condition as your “bladder being on the outside of your body.”

Speaking on This Morning, Wardle says, “You have a lot, a lot, of operations. So basically you’re born with different variations of it. So you’re born with bits of penis or none. And I had the worst variation– it was none.”

According to Metro UK, the condition affects one in every 40,000 births. Wardle’s specific case, “having no organ at all”, is believed to affect one in every 20 million people.

2. He Has Been Dating His Partner for Five Years

Wardle met his partner, Fedra Fabian, in 2013. They were together for nine months before Wardle shared the fact that he did not have a penis.

Asked on This Morning when he told Fabian about his condition, he said, “Well it kind of came out in the newspaper… I told her the night before the newspaper [came out]. And the funny thing was, I even tried to get out of it. When she was reading the newspaper the next day, I tried to tell her, ‘Don’t believe everything you read in the newspapers.'”

3. He Endured a 10-Hour Operation

The touching story of Andrew Wardle pic.twitter.com/BSKUee0wwg — Yon Lewinsky (@j0hnycake) July 8, 2013

Wardle underwent a 10-hour procedure to obtain his bionic penis. According to Metro UK, he has said his new body part is being “ridiculously big.”

The surgery took place at London’s University hospital. It is reported by TMZ as having cost $65,000.

4. He Is a Caterer

Wardle works as a caterer.

He says that over the course of his life, he has been burdened with terrible infections– many of which have been kidney infections– and has undergone hundreds of operations to maintain his health.

“People think it’s about sex. It’s not– I’ll look at that when I’ve gotten better,” he explains.

5. He Had to Endure a 10-Day Erection

Along with undergoing a ten-day procedure, Wardle had to endure a 10-day erection and wait six weeks before he was allowed to have sex.

Doctors used skin and nerves from Wardle’s arm in order to create his new penis.

Not being able to be intimate with his partner was difficult, he admits. Fabian says that at one point, it almost broke them up.

They were able to surpass their struggles, however, and grow closer.