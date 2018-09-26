Betting Odds Have Been Set for ‘Creed II’

Have you ever considered laying down money on prop bets for a movie? I bet a lot of you didn’t even know that existed. Well, just in case you weren’t aware, it is possible to make money from box office hits, despite not having any involvement with a movie.

On Wednesday morning, the highly anticipated trailer for Creed II has made its rounds on the internet. The sequel to the Rocky series spinoff has been a major success with Sylvester Stallone, and Michael B. Jordan working together. While the first movie was a box office hit, Creed II is expected to do just as well, if not, better since the film involves Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis (played by Jordan) fighting Ivan Drago’s son, Viktor (played by Florian Munteanu.)

While this sounds crazy, having a bet placed on events in the movie definitely increases the enjoyment for the viewers (if you’re winning, of course.) And if you are interested, Oddshark has released the odds for a few prop bets available. Check it out.

Creed versus Drago: Who’s the favorite?

Obviously, whoever is betting is going to have to put their money on the main event. Adonis Creed is the heavy favorite at (-1000). There are more bets available outside of the main event as well. The trailer teases an intense staredown between Rocky and Drago before the fight. So, there is a prop bet available on whether Rocky will punch out Ivan Drago, or not. Right now, Rocky is favored to punch him out at (-140.)

Nothing in the trailer indicates either of these events happening, so there is no real advantage in betting on this other than going with your gut feeling. Or unless you know somebody who worked in the movie. In that case, keep it to yourself and don’t ruin the fun. We’ll see what happens on November 21st when Creed II hits theatres everywhere!