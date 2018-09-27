How to Watch ‘Chicago PD’ Season 6 Episode 1 Online

Season 6 of Chicago PD is here and episode 1 premieres on September 26, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are several alternative viewing options. The show airs on NBC, and it can be watched live online, whether you have a TV or not. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Chicago PD live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Chicago PD live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Chicago PD episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Season 6 of Chicago PD is also available on Amazon for purchase, ranging from $29.99 – $34.99, for the entire season. Fans can also watch episodes of the show or live TV on the NBC website, but viewers will need to sign up, by using their TV provider. Viewers will need a cable subscription to watch episodes of the show via NBC.

Episode 1 of the new season is called “New Normal” and the plot description for the premiere reads, “With Voight sidelined, Antonio and Ruzek clash as Intelligence races to solve a high-stakes case involving a series of overdose deaths caused by bad heroin.” The second episode is titled “Endings” and it is described as this, “Intelligence joins forces with Firehouse 51 after a devastating high-rise fire is ruled arson, and Halstead, who has a tragic connection to the fire, struggles to stay objective as he gets deeper into the investigation.”

“Bad Boys” is the title of episode 3 and the plot description for the episode reads, “Intelligence’s investigation into a string of robberies targeting vulnerable immigrants escalates when a teenage girl connected to a critic of the CPD is kidnapped by the robbers.” Episode 4 is titled “Ride Along”. And, the returning regulars to the series include Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight, Jon Seda as Detective Antonio Dawson, Jesse Lee Soffer as Detective Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, and Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt.

Next week, there will also be a cross-over episode of Chicago Med, which will involve all three of the intersecting shows – Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. All three of the shows actually have their premieres tonight. Tune in Wednesday nights to watch each of the shows, which air one after the other on the NBC network. And, in case you were in need, all of the above live streaming options will work for any of the three shows, not just Chicago Med.