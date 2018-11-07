Dolores Catania Talks Dating Boyfriend David Principe

Last season on Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans briefly got to meet Dolores Catania’s workaholic boyfriend, David Principe. Some of Dolores’ friends gave her some flack for having her ex-husband live in her home while dating David, but she assured them David was fine with the situation. Dolores has insisted that she and her ex-husband, Frank Catania Sr., keep their relationship completely platonic.

Season 9 of RHONJ is here and Dolores continues to date Principe, though his work schedule makes their relationship a bit difficult. According to NBC, on the show this season, “Dolores has been questioning her life choices and struggling with empty nest syndrome more than ever, which is partly due to her distracted workaholic boyfriend David.”

In recent months, Dolores revealed to Us Weekly that Frank and David get along quite well. In fact, David is helping them build a new house together. And, yes, Frank will still be living with Dolores. David definitely sounds like a secure man. Dolores told Us Weekly, “It’s going good … It’s different. I mean, how many people live together after being broken up for 20 years? I didn’t think it was going to be this long, but it’s working … I’m still dating David. David is the one who is building [Frank and I’s new] house actually, helping build the house. We’ll see what happens.”

Dolores and David have been dating since October 2017 and they were actually introduced by former RHONJ star Siggy Flicker. David works as a perinatologist and his work keeps him very busy. In an interview with The Daily Dish, Dolores said, “His first love is his job and that’s a lot to handle because this is a man that works seven days a week. He’s on call constantly. Yet I’m very attracted to this man. I have a good time with him when I see him at 10 o’clock at night and I wait in front of his house for him to get home.”

For those wondering if David will appear on season 9 of RHONJ, Dolores has said “no”. Dolores told Bravo that, “You’ll never see [him] because he’s a doctor so he can’t film, but certainly you’ll get to know a little bit more about our relationship, I think … You’ll get to see a lot about me and Frank as always. There’s something that happens that definitely will be, ‘Wow!’ You’ll see! … You’ll have to stay tuned! It’s not what you think, but you’ll see the strength of our relationship. We will always be (in a great place). In life, things aren’t always perfect.” So, fans may not get to see much of Dolores’ relationship with David this season, but they’ll certainly have their fill when it comes to her connection to ex-husband Frank.

In terms of Dolores’ other relationships on the show this season, she still has a major issue with guest cast member Danielle Staub. When Danielle brings up Dolores’ ex-husband getting disbarred to Teresa Giudice, a fire is reignited. It certainly sounds like Danielle and Dolores’ feud isn’t over.