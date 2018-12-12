‘The Mule’: What’s Clint Eastwood’s New Movie About?

The 88-year-old Clint Eastwood stars in the new film called The Mule.It’s due out Friday, December 14, but there are some early showings on Thursday, December 13.

In The Mule, Eastwood plays a 90-year-old World War II veteran and horticulturist who is caught transporting $3 million of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel. The trailer is simply phenomenal. Take a look:

Eastwood, a 4-time Academy Award winner leads a breathtaking cast that also includes 2-time Oscar winner Diane Wiest, 4-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper, Oscar nominees Andy Garcia and Laurence Fishburne, Clint’s daughter Alison Eastwood, Narcos: Mexico star Michael Pena, Taissa Farmiga and Jill Flint.

Cooper is best known for The Hangover franchise, American Sniper, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and Limitless. Wiest won Oscars for Bullets Over Broadway and Hannah and Her Sisters. Garcia was nominated for The Godfather III, but also starred in Things to Do In Denver When You’re Dead and more. Fishburne has been in a number of memorable films. Cornbread Earl and Me, Apocalypse Now, The Matrix trilogy, Boyz N The Hood, What’s Love Got to Do With It and more.

The cast is just packed with familiar faces and talented actors and actresses.

If you love situational dramas, thrillers and stories, this would appear to be a solid choice for a night at the movies on Friday, December 14.

It’s too early for The Mule to have a Rotten Tomatoes rating, but it does have a 98-percent “Want to See” mark on the site. There was some speculation that the film might garner some attention from the industry’s top awards organizations, but that hasn’t come to fruition as of yet.

The Golden Globe nominees have already been posted and “The Mule” was shut out. We won’t know which films are nominated for the Academy Awards until January 23. If you’re wondering if Eastwood is considering retirement, he says, “I love what I do” and “I feel good.” Many of his fans feel the same way.

Somehow, he has been able to consistently pick almost perfect roles for himself, and on the surface, The Mule looks like another winner.