Are Megan and Michael still together on Love After Lockup, or is Sarah back in the picture? As of the latest episode of the show, Michael was planning to end things with Megan, but the episode ended before he got that far, so as of the latest episode, fans are still left wondering if Michael went through with the breakup or not.

“I’ve never been in a situation like this. I’ve got to tell you something,” Michael told her before the episode ended.

Michael was already conflicted about ending things with Megan to be with Sarah, his actual wife and the mother of his daughter, because he claimed to love both of them. Michael’s mother came to visit shortly before he went to pick Megan up from the airport (she bought a one-way ticket to come visit him in New York), and his mom insisted that Michael ditch Megan and try to make things work with his wife Sarah.

Sarah had brought brought their daughter in to visit Michael on Father’s Day, and apparently thought things were going great with Michael, while Megan recently gave up her virginity to Michael, and was desperate to spend more time with her beau and get to know his daughter and family.

“I’m trying to figure everything out. I love Sarah. I’ve been with her for six years. I think I’m at the phase where, like, I make a lot of excuses for why I do what I do. My intention is never to hurt her,” Michael told his mom, who then insisted he should make things work with Sarah.

The Michael-Sarah-Megan love triangle has left viewers scrambling to try to keep up with the drama for some time. Michael had apparently married the mother of his daughter in secret in October, 2017, but was still dating Megan the virgin, with neither of the women knowing about the other. Although the latest episode of Love After Lockup cuts off before Michael ends things with Megan, it’s been reported that he did in fact leave her to try to make things work with Sarah, according to SoapDirt.

Way to take one for the team. #LoveAfterLockup pic.twitter.com/B5jZqxn2Uo — Love After Lockup (@LuvAfterLockup) February 16, 2019

SoapDirt also reports that, after Michael dumped Megan, she went on a weight-loss journey and inevitably lost 70 pounds. Fans of the show believe she is trying to “win Michael back,” although there has been no evidence that she is trying to get back together with him, especially considering he basically played her throughout their entire relationship.

So, as it stands right now, Megan and Michael are reportedly no longer together. However, knowing Michael and his infatuation with women, which makes it “difficult for him to stay loyal to one girl,” that could very well change in the near future.

What do you think about the Megan-Michael-Sarah triad? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in tonight for the latest episode of Love After Lockup on WeTV at 9/8c.

