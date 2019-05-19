American Idol Casting: How to Audition to Be on the Show

American Idol 2019 is coming to a close tonight, and with the second season wrapping up, hopeful artists may be wondering how to audition to be on the show next year. If you are looking for information on how to audition for the singing competition, look no further.

According to ABC, auditions haven’t fully opened up for the 2020 season, but you can submit your information and sign up for Audition Alerts for the time being.

“AMERICAN IDOL producers are looking for the next singing superstar! Sign up for Audition Alerts below and we will send you updates about the dates and locations of Open Call auditions,” the site reads.

According to the site, most of last year’s auditions took place in August and September of 2018, so chances are the auditions for the 2019-2020 season will be open around the same time later this year. For an idea of where the auditions for this season were held, check out a list of some of the 2018 tour stops below, courtesy of ABC:

2018 Tour Stops:

Orlando, FL

San Diego, CA

Chattanooga, TN

Scottsdale, AZ

Charlotte, NC

Albuquerque, NM

Seattle, WA

Boise, ID

Richmond, VA

Plano, TX

Houston, TX

Austin, TX

Philadelphia, PA

Oklahoma City, OK

Buffalo, NY

Kansas City, MO

Shreveport, LA

Columbus, OH

Little Rock, AR

Charleston, WV

Keep an eye out for ABC’s announcement for an updated list of cities here, and keep in mind you must be 15-years-old to audition. The website above will list more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, and terms and conditions once the auditions re-open this summer.

You can also start preparing your audition tape early, if you want to get a head start on auditions. If you aren’t able to make it to any of the tour stops this year, or none of the stops are near your hometown, you can submit your audition videos online via this website (as soon as the site updates with a link to submit your tape), or upload your talent to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

Returning to judge next year season are a handful of legends in the music industry, including Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest will also return to host once again for the 2020 season.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the finale of American Idol season 2, and don’t forget to start working on your audition tapes for next year! See you all again for season 3!

