How to Stream Logic’s ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’

Logic is releasing his fifth studio album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tonight. The album will his second release of 2019, following Supermarket, and was preceded by the singles “Keanu Reeves”, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” and “Homicide” featuring Eminem.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind will be made available on a number of different streaming platforms at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, May 9 or midnight EST on Friday, May 10, depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Logic's album on iTunes and Apple Music.



Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind will also be available to stream.

Tidal

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind will also be available to listen to on Tidal.



Preview

Logic has been teasing Confessions of a Dangerous Mind since the beginning of 2019. He told Hollywood Life that the album will be a return to his usual sound after the rock excursion that was Supermarket. He also said that the album will be an ode to the digital age that we currently live in. “Fans can expect references to social media, that is a big thing,” he revealed. “Because I think social media is amazing. I think it is awesome and I wouldn’t be here without social media but at the same time, it can be a negative place man.”

“It’s a place where people want to say hurtful things whether you’re famous or not or this and that and bully you…and it has even made me sad,” he continued. “Imagine thousands of people are talking trash about you right now. That is kind of a sad thing. So, I talk about where we are and where we are headed and where hopefully we can end up as far as peace goes, and dealing with that,” he says, before adding: “there is some dope ass raps on there too!”

Logic released the tracklist for the album on May 9, which includes guest verses from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, Will Smith, and Eminem. The latter delivers a speedy flow on the album’s lead single, “Homicide.” Logic has spoken about Eminem’s influence on his music in the past, and considers him to be one of his rap heroes. During a recent interview, Logic said that he freaked out when he heard Eminem’s shout out on the track “Fall.”

“Of course I was ecstatic when I head [the] ‘Fall’ shout out. Of course I was excited,” he said. “It was awesome. It was amazing to be recognized by one of my favorite MCs of all time. All my friends were like ‘bro’ and then I was like ‘damn.’ and I was in the studio like ‘shout out f*cking Slim Shady’ that’s crazy, man. So I f*ck with him. I’m down I want to work with him. I want to do a song with him.”