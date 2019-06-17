Where Is Charlie on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’?

During the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, fans were confused by Charlie’s absence. Alicia spent a lot of time bringing her back into the fold last season, but where has she been since? Is she still alive? This post will have spoilers through the latest episode, along with a very minor spoiler for next week.

Charlie isn’t dead and she hasn’t been taken along with Aly. In fact, Charlie is alive and well, she’s just with the other half of the crew outside of Daniel’s compound. We didn’t see her in Season 5 Episode 2 or 3, but we did see her in Episode 1. Here are photos of Charlie from Episode 1.

She’s with the other group at the denim mill. In Episode 1, Al radioed Strand and told him to go back to the denim mill and find a tape labeled Skidmark, because a guy with a plane was on there. Logan and his crew reclaimed the mill from Strand, Wendell, Charlie and Sarah, who were left stuck at the gate. But Charlie snuck back into the mill and got the tape for Strand, who discovered that the man with the plane was Daniel.

Photos for next week’s episode indicate that we’ll be seeing more of Charlie.

So as you can see, Charlie is alive and well. She’s not dead and she’s not kidnapped. She’s just with the other group near Daniel’s compound, outside the denim mill that Logan and his crew took over.