‘Escaping Nxivm’ True Story: How Accurate Is the Lifetime Movie?

The Lifetime movie Escaping the Nxivm Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter has been released, but how accurate is the film’s portrayal of Catherine and India Oxenberg’s experience with Nxivm?

As it turns out, the film is a totally accurate depiction of Catherine’s experience trying to save her daughter from the apparent cult — but the scenes depicting India’s experience aren’t a direct depiction of her experience. In interviews leading up to the movie’s release, Catherine explained that the film drew heavily from her memoir, but used research about Nxivm as a whole to create India’s experience in the film. This is because India wasn’t ready to share her side of the story, Catherine said.

The film also features several other real-life members of Nxivm, including Allison Mack and Keith Raniere.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catherine Oxenberg Has Verified Her Character’s Thread in the Movie as True: But What About the Others?

Escaping the Nxivm Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter focuses on four characters in particular for the 90 minute storyline. It follows Catherine and India’s experience as a mother-daughter duo, and also portrays actress Allison Mack and Nxivm leader Keith Raniere’s involvement in the organization, as well.

In an interview with Variety, Catherine confirmed that her storyline in the movie is based directly off of her own memoir. However, she maintained that her daughter had no direct input on her character’s storyline in the film, and that that character’s storyline is not necessarily indicative of her daughter’s experience.

She said,

“I’m very careful to say that this is not her story. She has yet to tell her story. In my book I’m very careful not to trespass on her story at all, and so probably the hardest part for me was reading the parts of the script that tell her side of the story — because I’m very, very sensitive to my daughter having ownership over her perspective. But in order to tell this story in a visual medium, she had to be portrayed — and in moments that no mother wants to see her child, whether it’s the branding ceremony or scenes with Keith. But she did not participate in the telling of this story, and she will be telling the most accurate story from her perspective when the time is right.”

Catherine also clarified that she did offer some early notes on the film, but that she didn’t have a direct role in the creation of the movie. She said that she hoped there “would be freedom to tell the story that needed to be told.”

As for the characters of Mack and Raniere, neither of those individuals have confirmed or denied the veracity of the film’s portrayal of them.

India Oxenberg Joined Nxivm In 2010 & Left in 2018 for Her Boyfriend, Chef Patrick D’Ignazio

India Oxenberg was introduced to Nxivm through her mother. In an interview with Good Morning America in the days leading up to the film’s release, she said, “The had this supposed leadership self-help program and he funneled people through and it looked legitimate. I thought that there was some benefit in the beginning, but truthfully it’s a bait and switch and it was a recruitment funnel for sexual partners for him, but you didn’t know that walking in.”

To Entertainment Tonight, Catherine shed further light on what she originally intended for her daughter. She said,

“The truth is, what we went to was an intro for a leadership program. It could have been any self-help program, and that’s the truth. Nobody signs up to join a cult. These cults very often have consumer-facing companies offering real and viable resources and tools. And that’s what this was… I thought that she might benefit from some leadership skills because she was going into the business world.”

India has not given any public interviews since departing Nxivm. Several publications report that she is at work on a book. For now, her Instagram shows that she is still in a relationship with D’Ignazio.

Keith Raniere Still Maintains His Innocence in the Face of His Guilty Conviction; Allison Mack Has Pled Guilty & Revealed Details Around Her Nxivm Involvement

Raniere was found guilty of multiple counts in June, including: racketeering, sex trafficking, conspiracy, forced labor, sexual exploitation of a child, identity theft, and possession of child pornography. However, he has maintained his innocence and his lawyers have indicated they plan to appeal the verdict.

On the other hand, Allison Mack pled guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. During her trial, she shed light on her involvement in the Nxivm organization.

Per The New York Times, Mack admitted to luring women into the organization during her trial, and said that she personally had become involved with Raniere at a point in time where she was very dissatisfied with the trajectory of her acting career.

Mack also confirmed her involvement in DOS, the alleged females-only society within Nxivm that billed itself as a female mentorship program but has since been revealed to involve a number of nefarious things, including the branding of Raniere’s initials on women’s bodies, the creation of a “master-slave” dynamic between women, and the requirement of women to offer up damaging information or photographs as “collateral.”

Mack also admitted to being involved in that blackmailing process; she was accused by prosecutors of enticing women to join the group, then pressuring them to have sex with Raniere. She didn’t address those accusations during her trial.

At one point, per The Times, Mack said, “I was lost…I must take full responsibility for my conduct.”

READ NEXT: India Oxenberg Now: Where Is She Today?