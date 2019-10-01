Adele & Skepta: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rumor Has It that Adele’s got a new man, and it’s London-born musician, Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga.

What do we know about the rumored couple? How long have they been together and what’s the latest on the pair?

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Skepta Is an Award-Winning Rapper

Skepta is an award-winning rapper. In 2016, his album, Konnichiwa, took home the Mercury Music Prize for Album of the year, according to Elle.

Along with his work as a rapper, Skepta is a songwriter, record producer, and music video director.

A staple in the grime scene, the artist appeared on Debrett’s 2017 list of most influential people in the UK. He released his first single in 2008, titled “Rolex Sweep”. He then embarked on a 14-show tour in 2017, playing at Coachella that year. The artist’s EP, Vicious, was released on October 31, 2017.

2. Adele Recently Split from Husband Simon Konecki

Earlier this month, The Telegraph revealed that Adele filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki. In April, the singer announced that she and Konecki were separating.

According to The Telegraph, the couple was married for three years before they decided to separate. They dated for five years before their engagement.

Adele and Konecki share one child, Angelo, who was born in 2012.

After news of their separation made headlines, a representative for Adele said, “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

3. Both Are from Tottenham

Adele and Skepta have clearly bonded over the fact that the two are from Tottenham. In a 2016 Twitter post, Adele posted a photo of the musician, commenting, “Tottenham Boy ❤️”.

Adele was born in 1988 to a mother who is English and a father who is Welsh. She started singing at the ripe age of four. When she was ten, she moved to South London. Around that time, Adele was offered to attend a very selective arts school, the Brit School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon.

In their profile on Adele, the BBC writes, “She is neither star-struck by Townshend’s presence nor impressed by Fuller’s overbearing style. She goes along with the banter enough to ensure she doesn’t appear rude or arrogant, but makes it obvious she thinks the conversation is a bit silly. She comes across as an independently minded, matter-of-fact alpha-female who is comfortable in her own skin.”

4. They Have a History of Being Friends

Adele and Skepta have been friends for years.

In a 2016 interview with the Evening Standard, Skepta shared, “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check… She speaks to me about how things are going. She’s one of the people I know that, from her [example] alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame. She’s the biggest artist in the world, bro, and you do not see her in the papers [every day].’ So will they collaborate on a song? ‘With those kind of things, I don’t really know,’ he says. ‘With Drake and Adele, I’m happy firstly that they respect me as an artist and a man.'”

According to The Sun, Adele has been in regular contact with Skepta since her split in April.

She even helped celebrate the rapper’s 37th birthday in London in September. A source shared with The Sun, “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection. They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

5. Skepta Has Been Linked to Other Stars

Earlier last year, Skepta was in a brief relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell. Rumors had it that the two split after Naomi learned the identity of his daughter, River’s, mother.

In August of last year, The Sun reported that after Skepta posted a baby scan of his daughter on Instagram, Naomi unfollowed him on social media.

At the time, a source reportedly told The Sun, “She is not impressed at all with Skepta after he posted the scan on Instagram. He is staying cryptic over the whole thing, which has led fans to link them again, when the reality is that they ended things months ago… Naomi isn’t sure what’s happening with him and whether there really is a baby, but she is not happy that the whole thing has led to speculation about her private life. Now she just wants to put their relationship behind her and is keen to distance herself from the whole thing.”

Skepta first announced he was going to become a father in July 2018. He confirmed the name of his daughter, River, in a May 2019 post.

