Every season on The Voice, there are usually a few people who clearly are going to make it all the way to the very end. For season 17, one of those people is Katie Kadan. She has looked like a shoo-in right from the very start, with her husky, soulful voice — a voice that Kelly Clarkson compared to Alabama Shakes’ frontwoman Brittany Howard.

Kadan’s audition song was Aretha Franklin’s “Baby I Love You,” which earned her four chair turns, though Blake Shelton blocked Clarkson from being able to get Katie on her team. So Kadan chose John Legend’s team, one of several reasons it is being predicted he will win the show for the second season in a row. Her Battle Round and Knockout Round songs — “Tiny Dancer” and “Piece of My Heart,” respectively — were also very good, but it was her performance for the top 20 that really catapulted her into the lead.

VideoVideo related to katie kadan winner predictions for ‘the voice’ season 17 2019-11-18T15:15:21-05:00

Kadan took on “Always Remember Us This Way,” made famous by Lady Gaga in the 2018 film A Star is Born — and it absolutely brought the house down. It was no coincidence the show saved her for the final performance of the evening. Fans went absolutely nuts, predicting she might have just won the whole competition with that performance.

Idk if y’all are watching The Voice, but Katie Kadan deserves to win the whole damn thing. Her voice is just…wow. pic.twitter.com/Njuu1ZRF9d — DDAENG🔥 (@challahbvck) November 12, 2019

Katie kadan is going to win the voice….I love her — Veronica Arceneaux (@VeronicaArcene1) November 12, 2019

If Katie Kadan doesn’t win the voice I will never watch again. My gosh she’s amazing 😭 — Danielle Ramos (@danayy_216) November 12, 2019

@NBCTheVoice Katie Kadan should win, just on tonight’s performance. Best I’ve ever heard on the Voice, and I’ve been watching since it started. Many years ago. 😎 — Patrick Pyle (@patnmobile) November 12, 2019

“Katie, you have so much soul in your voice. Everything about you just oozes so much emotion and power,” coach John Legend said of her performance. “I think everyone hasn’t gotten to see you in those tender moments yet and those tender moments you sang tonight were so wonderful. We knew you had the power, we knew you had the fire, but those tender moments were so beautiful tonight. It was such a stunning performance.”

For her part, Kadan says that the whole experience is just so great in and of itself.

VideoVideo related to katie kadan winner predictions for ‘the voice’ season 17 2019-11-18T15:15:21-05:00

“I think you are on this meteoric rise … are you taking moments to pinch yourself and realize how cool this moment is?” asks The Jam host Jon Hansen. “Or is it just such a blur, it’s happening so fast that it’s just whizzing by?”

“A little bit of both. I’m a journaler, so after my experiences happen I’m like, ‘I gotta write this down.’ Or I’m going to forget about it, I’m going to forget what they say … everybody’s so lovely. It’s a great experience to have. Top artists tell you you’re awesome?! Is like…,” she says as she fans herself.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Tune in tonight, Nov. 18, to watch Katie take on Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Going Down,” which she dedicates to her Voice coach, Gwen Stefani.

READ NEXT: Katie Kadan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know