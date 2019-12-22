Are Anna & Mursel Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? 12/22/2019 Update

Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have been facing some trouble in paradise over recent episodes of the show. Anna’s children don’t like the fact that Mursel is keeping their existence a secret from his family, and their rocky relationship with Mursel has been taking its toll on Anna.

Tonight’s episode of the show promises some serious drama between the reality couple after Mursel “makes an important decision,” according to the TLC description. The promo for episode 8 sees both Anna and Mursel breaking down in tears after Mursel tells his American fiance that he is going to leave because they “ruined everything.”

With Anna and Mursel’s issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality couple today, and if the two are still together. Here’s what we know about their relationship (warning: some spoilers ahead):

Mursel Has Been Hiding Anna’s Children From His Family Out of Fear of Being Disowned

Anna and Mursel, who are both beekeepers, first connected through Facebook over their shared love of bees. The couple is clearly crazy about each other, but they’ve had to face a variety of obstacles since Anna’s Turkish fiance first arrived in the U.S. Besides a significant language barrier, Mursel decided against telling his family about Anna’s children, which has put a deep strain on their relationship.

During an earlier episode of the show, Mursel told the cameras that he’s “trying to keep Anna’s kids a secret from [his] family,” because they are very religious and wouldn’t agree with her lifestyle or the fact that she has children from a previous relationship. Mursel added that he would “be very upset” if his family found out about Anna’s children, and he told the cameras that he would only consider revealing the truth to his parents on their deathbed. He also noted that he might have to return to Turkey if his secret is revealed.

The mother of three admitted that she was concerned her Turkish fiance would leave her if his family were to discover she had kids, and both her children and mother have confronted Mursel on the issue several times. Her three sons don’t believe Mursel has any love for them and are worried he is trying to whisk her off to Turkey and leave them behind.

Anna & Mursel Are Still Together Today & Tied the Knot in September

Both reality stars have been attempting to honor their nondisclosure agreements with TLC, so they haven’t been posting much on social media regarding their relationship. Despite the issues Anna and Mursel face this season, Anna frequently posts on Instagram and often adds hashtags like #teammursel and #mursel, and she even taught her followers the Turkish word for a turkey on Thanksgiving (a turkey is called a “hindi” in Mursel’s native country). Mursel also lists Nebraska as his home on Facebook, and Starcasm reports that they were actually married on September 8, 2019, so it looks like they eventually found their “happily ever after.”

Anna and Mursel both wear what appear to be wedding rings on the show, which had fans questioning if they were already married when the network started filming. However, Anna recently revealed that they are actually engagement rings, and are part of a Turkish engagement ceremony. She also announced that she and Mursel got engaged on September 8, 2018, so the couple married on their one-year anniversary. Check out her full explanation below:

I finally got the ok! I’ve gotten a lot of questions about the rings Mursel and I wear. In Turkey it is customary to have an Engagement ceremony. This involves exchanging rings,” Anna captioned a series of photos of the couple celebrating at a fancy event. A red ribbon is tied to both rings and the Elder of the family says a prayer and some words to bless the Engagement and the ribbon is then cut. Then the couple goes around and kisses the hands of the Elders. It is also customary for the guests to pin money on the newly Engaged couple. We didn’t go through the whole engagement custom which would also involve both families meeting and getting a blessing due to my family not being in Turkey. We were engaged September 8 2018! Hopefully this clears some questions.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the Anna and Mursel. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Robert’s Son’s Grandmother is Porn Star Diamond Foxxx on 90 Day Fiancé