Miss America 2020 Contestants: Meet the Participants

Miss America 2020 is underway. There’s an impressive roster of talent who is competing for the title, and many of the pageant participants have already turned heads during the preliminary competitions.

Read on for a full list of the contestants and which U.S. state they are representing. The list is arranged in alphabetical order by state:

A-D

Alabama -Tiara Pennington

Alaska – Maile Johnston

Arizona – Jacqueline Thomas

Arkansas – Darynne Dahlem

California – Eileen Kim

Colorado – Monica Thompson

Connecticut – Jillian Duffy

Delaware – Hillary May

District of Columbia – Katelynne Cox

F-K

Florida – Michaela McLean

Georgia – Victoria Hill

Hawaii – Nicole Holbrook

Idaho – Grace Zimmerman

Illinois – Ariel Beverly

Indiana – Tiarra Taylor

Iowa – Emily Tinsman

Kansas – Annika Wooton

Kentucky – Alex Francke

L-M

Louisiana – Meagan Crews

Maine – Carolyn Brady

Maryland – Caitlyn Stupi

Massachusetts – Lyndsey Littlefield

Michigan – Mallory Rivard

Minnesota – Kathryn Kueppers

Mississippi – Mary Margaret Hyer

Missouri – Simone Esters

Montana – Mo Shea

N

Nebraska – Allie Swanson

Nevada – Nasya Mancini

New Hampshire – Sarah Tubbs

New Jersey – Jade Glab

New Mexico – Misa Tran

New York – Lauren Molella

North Carolina – Alexandra Badgett

North Dakota – Haley Wolfe

O-T

Ohio – Caroline Grace Williams

Oklahoma – Addison Price

Oregon – Shivali Kadam

Pennsylvania – Tiffany Seitz

Rhode Island – Molly Andrade

South Carolina – Morgan Nichols

South Dakota – Amber Hulse

Tennessee – Brianna Mason

Texas – Chandler Foreman

U-Z

Utah – Dexonna Talbot

Vermont – Jillian Fisher

Virginia – Camille Schrier

Washington – Abbie Kondel

West Virginia – Toriane Graal

Wisconsin – Alyssa Bohm

Wyoming – Jordan Hardman

These 51 contestants will be competing for the title, which brings in $300,000 in scholarships and 12 months of representing the organization. Tonight’s winner will take over for Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin. There have also been some preliminary winners announced, in the scholarship and first and second night categories. They include:

1st Night Preliminary Winners

Jade Glab (New Jersey) Mallory Rivard (Michigan)



Victoria Hill (Georgia)

2nd Night Preliminary Winners

Victoria Hill (Georgia)

Shivali Kadam (Oregon)

Women In Business Scholarships

Jacqueline Thomas (Arizona)

Katelynne Cox (District of Columbia)

Nikki Holbrook (Hawaii)

Grace Zimmerman (Idaho)

Alex Franke (Kentucky)

STEM Scholarships

Mo Shea (Montana)

Morgan Nichols (South Carolina)

Darynne Dahlem (Arkansas)

Lyndsey Littlefield (Massachusetts)

Lauren Molella (New York)

Equity & Justice Scholarships

Mallory Rivard (Michigan)

Ariel Beverly (Illinois)

Caitlyn Stupi (Maryland)

Brianna Mason (Tennessee)

Alexandra Badgett (North Carolina)

Social Impact Initiative Scholarships

Nasya Mancini (Nevada)

Amber Hulse (South Dakota)

Morgan Nichols (South Carolina)

Anika Wooton (Kansas)

Dexonna Talbot (Utah)

Similar to last year, the Miss America 2020 competition show will not include a swimsuit or evening gown portion. In its place, the show will give contestants more time to share their personal achievements, social impacts and charitable efforts in addition to their professional goals.

The Miss America 2020 competition will air live on NBC from Connecticut on Thursday, December 18 at 9 p.m. ET.