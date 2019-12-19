Miss America 2020 Contestants: Meet the Participants

Miss America 2020 is underway. There’s an impressive roster of talent who is competing for the title, and many of the pageant participants have already turned heads during the preliminary competitions.
Read on for a full list of the contestants and which U.S. state they are representing. The list is arranged in alphabetical order by state:
A-D
- Alabama -Tiara Pennington
- Alaska – Maile Johnston
- Arizona – Jacqueline Thomas
- Arkansas – Darynne Dahlem
- California – Eileen Kim
- Colorado – Monica Thompson
- Connecticut – Jillian Duffy
- Delaware – Hillary May
- District of Columbia – Katelynne Cox
F-K
- Florida – Michaela McLean
- Georgia – Victoria Hill
- Hawaii – Nicole Holbrook
- Idaho – Grace Zimmerman
- Illinois – Ariel Beverly
- Indiana – Tiarra Taylor
- Iowa – Emily Tinsman
- Kansas – Annika Wooton
- Kentucky – Alex Francke
L-M
- Louisiana – Meagan Crews
- Maine – Carolyn Brady
- Maryland – Caitlyn Stupi
- Massachusetts – Lyndsey Littlefield
- Michigan – Mallory Rivard
- Minnesota – Kathryn Kueppers
- Mississippi – Mary Margaret Hyer
- Missouri – Simone Esters
- Montana – Mo Shea
N
- Nebraska – Allie Swanson
- Nevada – Nasya Mancini
- New Hampshire – Sarah Tubbs
- New Jersey – Jade Glab
- New Mexico – Misa Tran
- New York – Lauren Molella
- North Carolina – Alexandra Badgett
- North Dakota – Haley Wolfe
O-T
- Ohio – Caroline Grace Williams
- Oklahoma – Addison Price
- Oregon – Shivali Kadam
- Pennsylvania – Tiffany Seitz
- Rhode Island – Molly Andrade
- South Carolina – Morgan Nichols
- South Dakota – Amber Hulse
- Tennessee – Brianna Mason
- Texas – Chandler Foreman
U-Z
- Utah – Dexonna Talbot
- Vermont – Jillian Fisher
- Virginia – Camille Schrier
- Washington – Abbie Kondel
- West Virginia – Toriane Graal
- Wisconsin – Alyssa Bohm
- Wyoming – Jordan Hardman
These 51 contestants will be competing for the title, which brings in $300,000 in scholarships and 12 months of representing the organization. Tonight’s winner will take over for Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin. There have also been some preliminary winners announced, in the scholarship and first and second night categories. They include:
1st Night Preliminary Winners
-
- Jade Glab (New Jersey)
- Mallory Rivard (Michigan)
- Victoria Hill (Georgia)
2nd Night Preliminary Winners
- Victoria Hill (Georgia)
- Shivali Kadam (Oregon)
Women In Business Scholarships
- Jacqueline Thomas (Arizona)
- Katelynne Cox (District of Columbia)
- Nikki Holbrook (Hawaii)
- Grace Zimmerman (Idaho)
- Alex Franke (Kentucky)
STEM Scholarships
- Mo Shea (Montana)
- Morgan Nichols (South Carolina)
- Darynne Dahlem (Arkansas)
- Lyndsey Littlefield (Massachusetts)
- Lauren Molella (New York)
Equity & Justice Scholarships
- Mallory Rivard (Michigan)
- Ariel Beverly (Illinois)
- Caitlyn Stupi (Maryland)
- Brianna Mason (Tennessee)
- Alexandra Badgett (North Carolina)
Social Impact Initiative Scholarships
- Nasya Mancini (Nevada)
- Amber Hulse (South Dakota)
- Morgan Nichols (South Carolina)
- Anika Wooton (Kansas)
- Dexonna Talbot (Utah)
Similar to last year, the Miss America 2020 competition show will not include a swimsuit or evening gown portion. In its place, the show will give contestants more time to share their personal achievements, social impacts and charitable efforts in addition to their professional goals.
The Miss America 2020 competition will air live on NBC from Connecticut on Thursday, December 18 at 9 p.m. ET.