Pete Buttigieg’s Beard: Doctored Photos of #BeardedButtigieg Go Viral

Pete Buttigieg’s beard for president? Some people online seem to think the former South Bend mayor looks irresistable with a beard. The only problem is that #BeardedButtigieg only lives online, for the time being.

To be clear, Buttigieg is not currently sporting a beard, nor are these photos of him from the “past” real. In fact, it’s not even clear if Buttigieg can grow a beard like the one in these photos. It was Facebook user and director Jim Fall who first showed the world what a “bearded Pete” might look like, though he admitted in the photo captions that he made the pictures through a photo-editing tool called Face App. To The Advocate, Fall said, “I think seeing Pete with a beard gives people pause. It’s like, dang, he’s smart and sexy. That’s an intoxicating combination.”

One person wrote on Twitter, “someone in a meme group I’m in posted a picture (I think shopped) of Pete Buttigieg with a beard and I regret to tell you: he’s hot”

This person was certainly not alone in this belief.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pete Buttigieg’s Beard: See Photos of #BeardedButtigieg

Buttigieg, himself, has not responded to the photos of him with a beard. As far as the photos he’s shared of his earlier years, it doesn’t appear that he’s ever sported a beard like the one in these photos.

Take, for example, this photo of Buttigieg during his time in the military:

In conversation with The Advocate, Fall explained that he made the photos after being “impressed with [Buttigieg’s] ability to stay cool and smart” during the Feb. 19 Democratic Debate.

Fall said, “I’m still on the fence about who I’ll vote for ultimately, but both Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren have stayed at the top of my list. Elizabeth doesn’t look so good in a beard or mustache, so I didn’t post those.”

Though some argued that the #BeardedButtigieg hashtag was a distraction from the real issues at hand, many others had fun with it.

Some others even offered up their own examples of the photo editing inspiration.

“So I heard Beard-Edge-Edge was a thing and this is my submission for that content,” one user wrote.

“I’m team short beard, there should be dueling donation bars one for bearded Pete and one for naked face Pete,” another person wrote on Twitter.

So I heard Beard-Edge-Edge was a thing and this is my submission for that content. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/1aUyvHMTWq — Make calls to NEVADA for Pete 🐝🍷🍞🐀 (@tylergarret2) February 21, 2020

Of course, the trend is undeniably light-hearted. But Fall told The Advocate that he hoped people the photos inspired positive and respective conversations, ones that would garner support for the LGBTQ community.

“It’s amazing to me that we are living in a time where an out gay married man is a serious contender for the presidency,” he said to The Advocate. “No matter what you feel about his specific politics, the LGBTQ community should be celebrating. I see so many gay men on social media knocking him down, and it’s disheartening. You don’t have to love him or even support him, but don’t disrespect him. Don’t eat your own.”

Those who are on #TeamPete will likely be delighted to see all of the variations of this presidential candidate. Some users went wild on Face App, offering up what Buttigieg would look like not just with a beard, but with glasses, too.

“Good morning to Bearded Pete and Bearded Pete ONLY,” one enthusiastic user tweeted.

“Bearded Pete is not what we deserve but it’s what we need,” one person wrote on Twitter.

It’s unclear how many photos will be created of “Bearded Pete,” but one thing is clear: Twitter users are finding endless inspiration for the political fodder.