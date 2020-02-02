Who Will Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl 2020?

This year, Yolanda Adams will perform “America the Beautiful” prior to the start of Super Bowl LIV. The pregame party will kick off on Feb. 2 at 2:00 p.m. live on Fox.

Adams took to Instagram to announce her performance and urge fans to buy the album that will be released after the show. Proceeds from the album go to charity.

“You’ll be able to relive my performance of #AmericaTheBeautiful after the #Superbowl LIV pre-show!! The benefits go towards @InspireChange and you can also see the @Pepsi Halftime show with @JLo and @Shakira, and the #NationalAnthem with @DDLovato after they perform!!”

Adams also made an appearance on the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on BET on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Who Is Yolanda Adams?

Yolanda Yvette Adams is a gospel singer, record producer, actress and radio host of her own nationally syndicated morning gospel show. She is known as the Queen of Contemporary Gospel Music and Variety dubbed her the “Reigning Queen of Urban Gospel” in 2003.

In 2009, Billboard named Adams the number 1 Gospel Artist of the last decade, and her album Mountain High… Valley Low, which was released in 1999, was acknowledged as the best gospel album.

Adams released a Christmas album in 2000 and The Experience, a live album, in 2001. The latter earned her a second Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album, which she had won for Mountain High… Valley Low previously.

More recently, Adams created The Yolanda Adams Morning Show, which was aired in over 26 radio markets within two years. The show aired for ten years before it was ended in 2016; later, it was revived and relocated to Texas Southern University’s KTSU-FM 90.9.

In 2010, she released Points of Power, a Christian book in reference to living a pure, spirit-filled Christian life.

In April 2013, Adams announced she was working on her twelfth studio album, but no release date has been announced.

When it comes to her personal life, Adams has been married twice. Her first marriage, to Troy Mason, lasted from 1987 until 1990. In 1997, Adams married former NFL player Tim Crawford. They had one daughter, Taylor, together. She was born in 2001. Crawford and Adams divorced in 2004.

Adams was inducted into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. as an honorary member in July 2018.

Who Else Will Be Performing in the Pre-Show?

There is a lot of Super Bowl entertainment in store for viewers prior to kickoff. Earlier this week, Pitbull was added to the list of performers at the NFL Tailgate Tropicale.

Dan + Shay will perform their song “Tequila,” and Pitbull will perform “Get Ready.” DJ Khaled will be DJing out of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game, though details of his set are not immediately clear. He also expressed his excitement on Instagram.

“Catch me at SUPER BOWL LIV in MIAMI! FIRST EVER to be performing from the sideline during pregame!”

Half-time performers include Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Snoop Dogg is also set to perform at some point in the day.

Demi Lovato will be singing the National Anthem prior to kickoff. She performed in public for the first time in over a year last weekend at the Grammy Awards.

