Mackenzie McKee Husband Josh McKee’s Cheating Scandals

Teen Mom OG 2020 will follow Mackenzie McKee as she deals with the fallout of husband Josh cheating on her while at a rodeo. And it was not the first time the young couple has dealt with betrayal.

The McKees were teenagers when they met. After a year together, they had both cheated, she revealed on the show Couples Court with the Cutlers in September.

Mackenzie Said It Was Important To ‘Come Clean’

“I met my boyfriend. We were 15 and 16 and we were babies thinking we knew what love was when we had no clue,” Mackenzie, now 25, said on the episode, as noted by People. “And we got pregnant really quick and had our son.”

Currently, they have three children together: son Gannon, 7, daughter Jaxie Taylor, 5 and Broncs Weston, 3.

“Within a year, we had both cheated on each other,” she says. “And making it through that was hard.”

To get past the infidelity and try to re[air their relationship, they eloped in 2013 and “got married behind everyone’s backs,” she said. “We got married not forgiving each other yet.”

Taking time apart helped the McKees mend their broken hearts. It took them their months of not talking before they were able to reconnect. “You have to love yourself and you have to work on yourself,” she said. “And if it’s meant to be, you’re going to find your way back to each other.”

Mackenzie added it was imperative to “come clean.”

The McKees Split and Reconnected

The episode was ill-timed, with McKee announcing again she and her husband were splitting. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you,” she wrote on Twitter in August, weeks before her Couples Court with the Cutlers episode aired.

Fans will get to see Mackenzie deal with the fallout of Josh’s latest cheating scandal, with her mother—who died in December from Stage 4 lung cancer—urging her to reconsider the split.

“I truly believed that nothing like this would ever happen. It is the most stressful devastating situation,” she tells her mother in the teaser, which was shared by People magazine on Monday. “I cried myself to bed because of how humiliated I am right now. I do not see us being together. To me, it’s worth divorce.”

Thinking about Mackenzie’s kids, Angie tells her daughter to think deeper about divorce. “You guys built too much up together to throw it all away,” she says. “Too many young couples get divorced over stupid stuff like this and children are just messed up. I see it too much and I want to protect my grandkids.”

Josh Re-Proposed On Her Birthday

Angie’s words must have hit home. Josh and Mackenzie have since mended their relationship, with Josh proposing for the second time in October.

“We found our way back to each other even when we thought it was impossible,” Mackenzie told People magazine. “I fell in love with a new man.”

“Our marriage has always needed fixing. It’s always needed help,” the MTV reality star added. “I had been angry with him for a long time and had never really forgiven him for the past.”

The couple went on a retreat and was able to resolve their issues.

“It’s not easy and the journey might get a little rocky but grounding your marriage in god makes your relationship become closer,” Josh wrote on Instagram in October. “God works in mysterious ways…”

To find out what’s new between Mackenzie and Josh, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

