Nick Jonas’ Age & Height: The Stats on the New ‘Voice’ Coach

Nick Jonas is the newest coach on NBC’s The Voice. The Jonas Brothers member stands at 5’6″ tall. Jonas was born on September 16, 1992, making him 27 years old.

Season 18 of The Voice premiered in two parts on Monday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 25. The show features some familiar faces, as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Clarkson has won the show three times, Legend has won once, and Shelton has won the competition six times over his 17 total seasons as a judge.

Mentors for the season include Dua Lipa, who will mentor on Clarkson’s team, Bebe Rexha, who will mentor on Shelton’s team, Kevin and Joe Jonas, who are both working on their brother’s team, and Ella Mai, who will join Legend for his team mentor.

Jonas announced his role as coach on Twitter with the caption “Big news is here…” In the video, he took the time to warn the other coaches to watch out for him because he is planning on winning the season.

“While I’m excited to work with you guys, I’m coming for you,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun time.”

Jonas Is The Youngest Coach Ever on ‘The Voice’

Nick Jonas is the youngest coach to ever be cast on The Voice. Executive producer Audrey Morrissey told Parade.com that his age doesn’t bother her.

“The funny thing with Nick, as with all those Jonas brothers, they’ve been doing it forever—especially with Nick,” she said. “With his early start on Broadway and everything, he’s obviously a triple threat. He’s a pro.”

Jonas is the new kid in the chair, leading him to having been hazed a bit from the other coaches. Shelton previously vowed to “bully” his girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s replacement, but he was mostly joking when he remarked that “it’s going to be a long season” on the season premiere.

The playful “hazing” continued throughout the premiere episode with Legend using his block button on Jonas and Shelton bringing out an actual puppy to try to lure a contestant away from Jonas’ team.

He Will Not Be Overshadowed by the More Seasoned Coaches

Though he dealt with playful hazing during the premiere episodes of the season, Jonas finally stood up for himself after being talked over plenty of times by the other judges.

“Do I not exist?” Jonas asked after being interrupted again. “I know I talk soft, but I’ll start screaming if I have to.”

He later delivered a friendly blow to Clarkson when they were fighting over a contestant, trying to get 18-year-old Chelle to join their teams.

“You’re the kind of singer that I would die to write songs for,” Jonas told the contestant, prompting Clarkson to ask if she were the kind of singer that he could write songs for.

“I think I’ve submitted songs for you that you’ve turned down,” he said to her. “That’s why I blocked you.”

Clarkson took the blow with grace, admitting she deserved the block, but she still fought for Chelle. The contestant did end up on Clarkson’s team, but Jonas tried his best, even bringing up the fact that he began performing on Broadway when he was only 8 years old.

