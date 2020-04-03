90 Day Fiancé: Tom Brooks Confirms He Has a Daughter

One of the most contentious storylines on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is Tom Brooks’ relationship with Darcey Silva. The two aren’t sure if they’re in a relationship are not, and viewers are just watching to see how they ultimately end their relationship. While it’s no secret that Tom and Darcey have a volatile connection, one thing not many people know about is that Tom is the father of a 12-year-old girl. He always remained quiet about parenthood on the show.

Tom’s Daughter Is the Love of his Life

Last month Tom started to share throwback pictures of himself. In one of the photos, he showed the back of his daughter’s head. “The real love of my life,” he wrote. “#priceless.”

Tom didn’t add any more information, which led some fans to assume he was keeping his daughter a “secret.” While Tom didn’t talk about his daughter on the TLC reality show, it wasn’t because he was ashamed of being a father or because he was trying to hide anything.

The following day, after rumors started to swirl among 90 Day Fiance fan groups, Tom clarified some things. He shared a picture of himself holding his daughter while she was asleep. “For all of you that didn’t know, I have a daughter she will be 12 this June. I didn’t want her to be involved in the show in anyway #privacyofmychild,” he wrote. “My angel sleeping aged 6.”

According to Soap Dirt, Darcey was unaware that Tom had a daughter. It’s unknown if they met.

The publication first reported about Tom being a father back in 2018 before he officially joined the show. At that time, his social media pages were filled with pictures of his daughter. Once he went public with his relationship with Darcey, however, he removed all traces of his daughter from his public pages. Soap Dirt claimed that his daughter, and the mother of his child, are currently living in Switzerland. It wasn’t apparent how often he sees his daughter or if they’re still in contact.

Did Tom Run a Darcey Hate Page on Instagram?

Most recently, Tom was accused of running a hate page for Darcey. The accusation came after he was caught liking posts about Darcey that talked about her appearance in a negative way, CheetSheat.com wrote. The page “90dayfianceaffairs” was tied to Tom because there was an advertisement that included Tom.

The account also posted a lot of content that featured Darcey and Tom. More, while the posts were negative about Darcey, saying things like, “Who else do you think she used?” and “She probably already has someone else lined up for next season [sic],” they were positive about Tom. “Tom seemed to handle himself well in the first series,” one caption said.

More, a Redditor claimed that Tom’s email and phone number was attached to the account. No one from the 90 Day Fiancé camp has replied to the rumor that Tom might have started an Instagram page that attacks Darcey.

