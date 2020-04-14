Is ‘NCIS’ New Tonight? When is the Next New Episode?

Tonight on CBS, the hit drama NCIS will air the final episode of season 17. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the show had to shut down production for the remainder of the season after this episode was filmed. Tonight, on April 14, 2020, an all-new episode airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS.

Each season of NCIS is normally between 22 and 24 episodes, and this season was supposed to be 22. Many other primetime shows with large viewership have also been affected by the shutdown.

Other CBS shows that have been shut down for the time being include All Rise, The Amazing Race, The Bold and the Beautiful, Survivor, FBI, The Young and The Restless and all three NCIS series. Late-night talk shows that were previously temporarily shut down have begun to air via live stream from the hosts’ houses.

NCIS recently shared a humorous message of support from actor Wilmer Valderrama who reached out to tell everyone “we’re in this together.” The actor also explained that he’s starting to feel jealous of his dog because he doesn’t have to use toilet paper.

“That being said, I’ve also been creating real perspective in seeing the shortage of toilet paper,” he said. “And it made me reflect on that, it made me really think that I wish I was more like my dog. Man, he needs no toilet paper. It’s unbelievable. We can learn from everyone at home.”

Tonight’s Episode is the Season Finale

Because of the pandemic, NCIS was unable to film the remaining episodes of the season.

On March 15, NCIS actor Sean Murray shared news of the shut down of production on his Twitter account. He addressed fans, tweeting “As many of you have already heard, #NCIS production has been put on hold for the time being. we will wrap our current season with 20 eps complete and plan to pick up where we left off when we begin season 18. stay safe… we’ll see you soon.”

He later clarified that the show had not yet been picked up for an additional season. If the show is renewed, which is likely, they will continue any storylines that are left open at the beginning of the next season.

‘NCIS’ Has Not Yet Been Renewed for Season 18

Most primetime shows have not yet been renewed for their next season, and it’s likely that NCIS viewers don’t have much to worry about in that regard. The renewal of NCIS is usually tied in with the renewal of lead actor Mark Harmon’s contract.

Earlier in the season of the show, it was looking like Mark Harmon may be leaving at some point soon, but now it’s seeming less likely. It was rumored at the time that Harmon may be leaving the show with his character, Gibbs, being replaced by sometimes-series regular Ziva David, but that does not seem to be the case now since she left the show once again.

It’s very likely that Harmon and NCIS will continue their partnership going forward, especially since Harmon has been around for all 17 seasons of the show. NCIS consistently pulls strong ratings, averaging over 10 million viewers per episode, making it one of the most-watched shows on television right now.

The NCIS spin-off shows NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans will also likely be renewed for the next season. Both shows pull strong viewership, with LA pulling over 6 million viewers per episode and New Orleans pulling somewhere between 5 million and 6 million per episode.

