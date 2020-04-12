John Finlay Before & After: His Transformation Includes a New Fiancee

If you’ve seen the newest episode of Tiger King on Netflix, then you may have noticed that one person had a particularly major transformation. John Finlay looks like a completely new man, and now he’s engaged too. Read more about what happened and how he’s doing today. This story has spoilers for John Finlay’s section of the new Tiger King episode.

John Finlay had a lot to say in the new episode of Tiger King. For one thing, he’s sporting a brand new smile that looks amazing.

Finlay said that the Netflix producers actually had video and photos of him with his new teeth, but the footage didn’t make it into the documentary, Us Magazine reported. Finlay said that these are new dentures that he got in July 2019, and his teeth were in bad shape because of genetic issues, not drugs.

He shared some more details on Facebook in answer to a question about his teeth and why Joe Exotic never paid to fix them. He wrote: “They were fixed before, but kept braking from accidents on four wheelers, animal attacks, and getting beat up while building cages.” [sic]

Finlay told Joel McHale during Episode 8 that there some things were not portrayed accurately in the documentary. Among them is his new tattoo. He said the tattoo actually wasn’t finished when it was last shown on the documentary and looks a lot better now.

He also said that when the show was filmed, he had already been clean and hadn’t touched drugs for four to five years. When his daughter was born, he decided that he was never going to touch the stuff again.

As for why he was shirtless in all the clips, Finlay said that he had great tattoos and he simply wanted to show them off. Why not?

Today, Finlay is very much in love. He’s engaged to Stormey, he told TMZ, and working as a welder.

Below is a picture he shared of them on Facebook. He wrote: “Yes I have my teeth fixed. The producers of the Netflix series had video and pictures of this, but chose not to show it.”

In response to a comment, Finlay said that he’s happy but he does miss the animals at the zoo.

In Episode 8, McHale asked him what it was like telling his fiancee that he had been married to Joe Exotic. Finlay said it wasn’t tough at all because he and his fiancee are completely open with each other and share everything.

All in all, John Finlay appeared to be one of the happier people who were interviewed in Joel McHale’s aftershow. He’s moved past everything that happened with Joe Exotic and forged a new life for himself with a new love. Some of the other people interviewed are still dealing with a lot of trauma, and a couple said they were even still having nightmares from their time at the zoo and from what they saw. Rick Kirkham even said in his interview: “I regret ever meeting Joe Exotic.”

The final episode of the Tiger King Netflix series debuted on Netflix today. It’s listed as Episode 8 in the series.

