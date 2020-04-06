Keith Urban’s Houses: Where His Kids & Wife Nicole Kidman Call Home

Keith Urban is performing from his home in Tennessee for the ACM Presents: Our House special, airing Sunday, April 5 at 8/7c on CBS. The special features performances by a number of country music stars, including Urban, banding together to raise money for Coronavirus relief.

The American Country Music Awards were supposed to air on April 5, with Keith Urban hosting. Instead, he kicked off the virtual concert from the comfort of his home’s recording studio.

If you’re tuning in to watch the show, you’re probably wondering where Keith Urban, his wife Nicole Kidman, and their kids live.

Here’s what you need to know about Keith Urban and his family’s houses.

Urban & Kidman Have 5 Houses Together

According to Business Insider, the famous couple owns 3 homes in the United States, in New York City, Los Angeles, and Nashville, and two homes in Kidman’s native Australia, in Sydney and Bunya Hill.

Although 5 houses may seem like a lot to have, it makes sense for them to have laid roots down in each of the cities in which they own property. Kidman is an in-demand, A-list film and television star who needs to spend time in New York and Los Angeles regularly for work. For Urban, Nashville is the home of country music and a logical place for him to call home, too.

Their Main Home, Where They Spend Most of Their Time, Is in Nashville

While the couple has a number of homes in which they could be quarantined during the Coronavirus pandemic, it is most likely that they are currently in Nashville, where they spend most of their time living with their family.

Business Insider reports that they purchased the Nashville mansion in 2008 for $3.47 million.

According to Taste of Country, Urban and Kidman also owned a farmhouse in Nashville, which they put on the market for $2.75 million. The 5,086-square-foot, four-bedroom home went on the market in 2016, 9 years after they purchased it in 2007.

