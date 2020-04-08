The Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/8/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 is down to its final 8 contestants. On the show’s April 8 episode, 4 finalists compete in a knockout round, with the Kangaroo facing off against the Night Angel.

The season has provided a number of clues and guesses about the Kangaroo’s celebrity identity, but no one will know for certain until she is unmasked.

In the meantime, the fun of The Masked Singer is getting to make your own predictions. Read on for what we know about the Kangaroo so far, and who we think might be behind the mask.

Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

The Kangaroo has referred to herself as a “survivor,” saying she recently lost a person who was very close to her.

Alluding to more recent hardship, she’s said “Recently, it seems like I’ve been watching my life from the sidelines” and “sometimes it feels like everyone is against me.”

The judges have noted that she is one of the taller contestants this season, which is noteworthy since she seems to be a woman. The Kangaroo admitted she’s a bit clumsy, especially in her costume.

A number of visual clues have stood out in her video packages, including a sign pointing in the direction of the “Outback,” a Gramaphone, jump rope, boxing gloves, a punching bag, the number 23, basketball, and makeup.

She wants to be “a role model for [her] little roo.” Maybe the celebrity behind the mask is a mom?

At the Masked Academy, Kangaroo said “I was voted most likely to appear on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson, and I might have been.”

Before her knockout performance, the Kangaroo teased that while she started out nervous as a competitor on the show, she’s grown more confident in herself each week.

When the Kangaroo’s suitcase went through the scanner, it held a number of items connected to the Kangaroo’s celebrity identity. In the suitcase was a record player, a ship in a bottle, Big Ben, and red lipstick. The Kangaroo threw the judges and audience for a loop when she revealed “I’m about to throw you the biggest curve of this show is the first time I’ve ever sung in front of anyone. I’m totally new to this.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Kangaroo Guesses

One of the leading guesses for the Kangaroo’s celebrity identity is model Jordyn Woods, who rose to fame as the ex-best friend of Kylie Jenner. She was part of a Kardashian family scandal last year, as rumors circulated linking Woods to Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Jordan Sparks has been a guess in the past; however, the Kangaroo chose to sing Sparks’ hit “No Air” and did not sound like the recording artist. Unless she was disguising her recognizable voice, it’s unlikely that Jordan Sparks is the Kangaroo.

The judges were thrown for a loop by Kangaroo’s reveal that she’s never sung in public prior to The Masked Singer. Robin Thicke guessed Lala Anthony, Jenny McCarthy guessed Blacc Chyna, and guest judge Yvette Nicole Brown guessed Ayesha Curry.

SPOILER: At the end of episode 11, the Kangaroo was eliminated and unmasked, revealing her identity as actress, model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods.

