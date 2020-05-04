‘Rick and Morty’: Never Ricking Morty Title Refers to a Movie

Tonight is a new episode of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. Episode 6 is called “Never Ricking Morty.” This is a reference to a classic movie and book. Read on to learn more.

‘Never Ricking Morty’ Refers to ‘The NeverEnding Story’

The title of Season 4 Episode 6, Never Ricking Morty, refers to the classic children’s movie The NeverEnding Story (and a classic book too.)

Here’s the movie’s catchy theme song:

The Neverending Story • Theme Song • Limahl**This Video Was Not Made For Children** (COPPA) Soundtrack/theme song from the 1984 Wolfgang Peterson film "The Neverending Story" with Barret Oliver & Noah Hathaway. I am not making any money off of this channel and all videos/edits are in accordance with copyright/fair use. 2019-08-16T10:54:11.000Z

The description for Never Ricking Morty reads: “Rick and Morty encounter an animal with magic powers during one of their space adventures.”

It sounds like there definitely could be some overlap between the plots.

The movie came out in 1984 and was based on the novel, The Neverending Story, by Michael Ende. It was Wolfgang Petersen’s first English-language film. The story and novel are about a boy who finds a magical book about a young warrior who has to stop a dark force.

Many didn’t realize that the popular movie only covered the first half of the book itself. There were two additional films: NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter (based on the rest of the book with an additional storyline) and NeverEnding Story III: Escape from Fantasia (entirely original.) The second and third movies did not garner the same praise as the first.

The first movie released April 6, 1984 in West Germany and then July 20, 1984 in the United States (followed by other countries after that.) It performed well in the United States and in Germany.

Michael Ende wasn’t happy with the movie though and felt that it deviated from his book so much that he wanted the title changed. He even sued over it, People reported at the time. Ende’s novel was No. 1 on West Germany’s bestseller list, along with two other novels he wrote shortly after. Ende claimed that he and Petersen worked on a script together, but Petersen rewrote the script later, which he only saw five days before the movie premiered.

Past Title Meanings

Here’s a look at what past Rick and Morty episode titles meant this season. This has minor spoilers for past episodes.

Season 4 Episode 1: “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat” – This was a reference to the movie Edge of Tomorrow, which had the tagline: Live, Die, Repeat. This was a sci-fi movie starring Tom Cruise about reliving time over and over until you can find a way to survive the objective. It tied in pretty closely with the show’s premise.

Season 4 Episode 2: “Old Man and the Seat” – This was a reference to the classic book “The Old Man and the Sea.” The episode was about Rick endlessly guarding the ultimate toilet, but “killing” a potential friendship in the process, kind of like how the book was about a man’s endless quest to catch a large marlin. (Or it may have been about Rick’s endless quest for the perfect joke.)

Season 4 Episode 3: “One Crew over the Crewcook’s Morty” – This referred to a classic novel and movie called One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Interestingly, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is NOT a heist movie, so it’s unclear why the episode is named after the book and movie.

Season 4 Episode 4: “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty” – This is a reference to a TV series called Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit (also known as Law & Order SVU for short.) “Claw and Hoarder” also referred to the claws of a dragon that hoards its treasure. After watching the episode, it’s also clear that the sexual crimes part of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is also related to the plot.

Season 4 Episode 5: “Rattlestar Ricklactica” – This is a reference to the show Battlestar Galactica, even though the episode itself was more of a callback to Terminator.

