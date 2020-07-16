Leah McSweeney Slams Michael Che’s Dating App Behavior

Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney may float like a butterfly, but she definitely stings like a you-know-what, especially on the dating apps. In 2017, Page Six reported that McSweeney slammed SNL star Michael Che’s dating app etiquette.

According to Page Six, in an episode of the podcast, Improper Etiquette, McSweeney said that she met Che through the exclusive dating app, Raya. On the podcast, McSweeney said, “Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone … you’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t even care that I’m saying his name. I’m not like blowing up Jay Z’s spot.”

McSweeney also alleged that Che was quite rude to her while they were talking on the app. “Why are you on a dating app if you hate women? Literally, you’ve never met me and you’re texting me like I’m a stupid b***h … texting me and being mad rude,” McSweeney said on the podcast, “He kept just texting me, going, ‘I’m fat. Does that turn you on?’ And I’m like, ‘you’re fat? I think I’ve seen you and you’re not fat, OK.’”

McSweeney continued, “You’re trying to f**k with me? I don’t get it. You’re just a f**king dork wearing Air Force Ones [sneakers] at the end of the day. Like, cause you’re sitting up there writing your jokes on a little card, trying to figure out what the f–k. His Netflix special [“Michael Che Matters”] is actually funny … arrogance is ignorance to me. You don’t know me, you don’t know nothing about me, you don’t know we have mad friends in common and like, you’re gonna treat me like some stupid bitch? Like f**k you. I just can’t deal.”

However, screenshots of their text messages were leaked to Page Six, and they tell a different story. The messages don’t necessarily support the claims. Despite this, McSweeney has continued to defend her description of the interaction, according to a 2017 interview with Jezebel.

McSweeney Was Previously Dating Rob Cristofaro

Before McSweeney was active on the dating apps, she was dating a man named Rob Cristofaro, who viewers have seen throughout Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York. The two have one daughter together, 12-year-old Kier Marie. Though the two are not currently together, they remain very close friends and have been seen going out to dinner together with their daughter on a recent episode of the show.

Like McSweeney, Cristofaro also owns a streetwear company called Alife. According to Heavy, Cristofaro launched the brand in 1999 with three business partners. In 2014, Cristafaro told HighSnobiety that, “The primary motivation for starting the company was to spread our love of product, art, lifestyle and quality to whoever wanted to come for the ride. We were just a platform to introduce you or your product to the world. It was a very creative wave that we were riding in the Lower East Side of NYC. I am a NYer and I pride myself on the knowledge and NY perspective that I practice, live and study daily. The artists that we curated were people who were experts in their perspective fields.”

McSweeney Recently Claimed That Ramona Singer Tried To Get Her Fired From The Show

Recently, McSweeney claimed that her fellow castmate, Ramona Singer, tried to get her fired from The Real Housewives of New York. During a June 30, 2020, episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, McSweeney said that Singer tried to get her fired after their infamous trip to Newport, Rhode Island, according to Page Six. “Ramona tried to get me kicked off the entire show that weekend,” McSweeney said on the podcast.

McSweeney also added that “I can’t think of any other reason why I’d be held to such different standards than everybody else unless she just sees me as like, I mean, again, I’m the tattooed one. I’m the one with a smaller apartment. I’m the one that lives downtown with the graffiti. I don’t know. Maybe she just doesn’t — maybe she thinks she’s like above me or whatever. I’m not really sure, you know, but it all plays out in the second half the season. It only gets worse.”

