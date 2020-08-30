LOOK: Adele’s Bantu Knots in Instagram Photo Draws Criticism Online

Adele shared a new photo of herself on Instagram celebrating the Notting Hill Carnival on August 30, however, her hairstyle, which was done up in Bantu knots, drew criticism online.

Naturallycurly.com defines Bantu knots as “a traditional African hairstyle” that’s been around for over a century. The hairstyle has seen a resurgence in popular culture due to Rihanna, Mel B. as Scary Spice and the “Crazy Eyes” character, played by actress Uzo Aduba on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, famously wearing their hair in Bantu knots.

Adele captioned the photo of herself wearing a Jamaican flag bikini and tye-dye leggings, “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” but users online shared their not so happy thoughts of seeing Adele’s new picture.

Journalist Ernest Owens tweeted, “If 2020 couldn’t get any more bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it.”

While Adele’s weight loss over the past year was celebrated by her 38.6 million fans on Instagram, this particular new look was largely criticized her comments section and on Twitter.

What do you call bantu knots when Adele wears them? Becky Knots? Suburbantu Knots? — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) August 30, 2020

It’s the Bantu knots for me…and the facial expression..she knows she’s wrong pic.twitter.com/Z4QuXnrIRa — Katie Scott (@KatieScottNews) August 30, 2020

I never thought bantu knots would be trending because of (checks notes) Adele. — Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) August 30, 2020

