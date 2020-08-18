Jonathan Goodwin Performance Fail: AGT Contestant Had Dangerous Mishap

America’s Got Talent season 15 quarterfinalist Jonathan Goodwin has delivered jaw-dropping and death-defying danger stunt acts so far in the competition. When he performs in the live AGT quarterfinals on August 18, fans at home will be watching anxiously, hoping that his latest act will be executed without a dangerous error.

Goodwin’s quarterfinals performance is one of the most highly-anticipated this season, in part because it’s impossible to guess how he will one-up his audition and judges cuts performances. Goodwin, while an extremely impressive stunt performer, has made errors in the past. Here’s what you need to know about his past stunt fails:

Goodwin Accidentally Hung Himself From a Noose After Failing to Free Himself in Time

Goodwin’s scariest stunt fail happened on television in 2006 when he was performing on the aptly-named show Death Wish Live. According to Mirror, Goodwin was attempting a stunt that involved him freeing himself from handcuffs while a noose hung around his neck. Goodwin failed to free his hands in time to remove the noose from his neck, and ended up hanging from it. Unable to cut himself down after 30 seconds of hanging, he had to be cut down. He suffered rope burns, but no other injuries.

Of the stunt gone wrong, Goodwin said, “I was told it was dangerous and stupid and it turns out that the advice was right.”

While it looked like a potentially life-threatening mistake to the audience, Goodwin said he didn’t fear for his life while it was happening: “I knew with 99 percent certainly I wouldn’t die because I was lifted up and not dropped. What happens in a judicial hang – an execution – is that it’s the sharp drop that breaks your neck and kills you… I could probably have survived several minutes like that before they let me down. So it was nasty but not lethal.”

In Another Stunt Fail, Goodwin Ended Up Naked in Front of His Family & Girlfriend

In 2006, Goodwin had another televised stunt mishap which, while not necessarily life-threatening, was certainly a bit embarrassing for the performer. According to The Sun, on Goodwin’s show “The Seven Stupidest Things to Escape From,” he attempted to escape from restraints in an elevator lift while completely naked.

He had 35 seconds to free himself from restraints, wearing nothing but a ball gag, as the elevator car descended from the 11th floor to the ground floor. To raise the stakes, his family, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s parents were waiting for the elevator doors to open on the ground floor – meaning that if he failed to free himself, he’d be stuck on full display for an audience of people close to him (not to mention the viewers watching at home).

Unfortunately for Goodwin’s ego, he did not bust out of the restraints in time, and actually had to have his dad free him. Goodwin didn’t warn his family of what they might find in the elevator; of the unexpected experience, his aunt said, “I was not impressed, it’s not the sort of thing grown up men should do.”

