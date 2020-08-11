Sally Jessy Raphael’s Husband of 57 Years Karl Soderlund Dies at 90

Karl Soderlund, the husband of former daytime talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael, died at 90 years old due to complications caused by Alzheimer’s, Heavy confirmed. The source requested anonymity.

Soderlund’s death was first reported by the Daily Mail, who first cited the insider.

“Sally’s beloved husband Karl passed away from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease in the early hours of Thursday morning at their farm in Dutchess County, New York,” the person told the Daily Mail. “He put up a courageous fight against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s for the past five years and he never lost his brilliant sense of humor.”

“They had a wonderful 57 years together and literally never spent a day apart,” the person continued. Karl was known for his warmth and kindness, as well as his wicked sense of humor. He was loved by all. Sally is asking for privacy during this difficult time as she mourns her beloved husband.”

Raphael Called Her Husband Her ‘Peter Pan’

When I married Karl, he was 5 years my senior. Somehow, over 60 years, my Peter Pan husband has remained forever young and handsome! Happy 90th birthday to the love of my life – so glad we can finally be together with loved ones to celebrate your amazing life! pic.twitter.com/pgmqddg7Bh — Sally Jessy Raphael (@SJRaphael) June 3, 2020

Raphael didn’t immediately issue a statement on social media. She last posted about her husband on June 3 to celebrate his 90th birthday, where she referred to him as “Peter Pan” and called him “forever young.”

“When I married Karl, he was 5 years my senior. Somehow, over 60 years, my Peter Pan husband has remained forever young and handsome!” she tweeted. “Happy 90th birthday to the love of my life – so glad we can finally be together with loved ones to celebrate your amazing life!”

She also celebrated her husband’s birthday in March. “Happy 90th Birthday to Karl, the love of my life for nearly 60 years — my husband, best friend and partner in crime… he knows where the bodies are buried! LOL We all love you, Big Thor!” she tweeted at the time.

Raphael enjoyed sharing pictures of herself and her husband on social media, posting annual birthday, holiday and Valentine’s Day pictures of them together.

Sonderlund and the talk show host had one child together, a son named Jason. As noted by PopCulture, Sonderlund was Raphael’s second husband. The couple tied the knot in 1962 after she split from first husband Andrew Vladimir, who she shared two daughters with.

Her daughter Allison tragically died in 1992 at the age of 33 after an accidental drug overdose. ″There is no evidence here that Miss Vladimir intended to end her own life,″ said Coroner Thomas J. Rosko, according to the Associated Press.

″Individually, any one of these medications would not have been enough to kill a person,″ he added. ″However, their collective effects were enough to cause respiratory arrest and to cause death.″

Raphael’s Talk Show Lasted Nearly 20 Years

Karl invented something new yesterday… the Zoom bomb! 😜 pic.twitter.com/jN61A4QRna — Sally Jessy Raphael (@SJRaphael) May 1, 2020

Raphael, the first woman to host a syndicated talk show on TV, was on the air for nearly 20 years. She signed off 2002 after featuring about 10,000 guests, Today reported.

In a 2017 interview with the outlet, she said she’d be open to returning to TV. “I think that a good talk show host has something called soul,” she said. “And the soul doesn’t go away.”

Raphael’s red hair and matching red glasses became her signature look, and while speaking with Matt Lauer she made it seem like the glasses were happenstance. “Glasses were expensive, everyone knows that,” she said. “They were offering me a Pap smear and an eye test and red glasses. And I said, ‘I’ll take the red glasses.'”

