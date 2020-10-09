‘Big Brother’s’ Tyler Crispen Refused to Answer a Hot-Button Question in Exit Interview

The Big Brother 22 houseguests have been doing some exit interviews this season before they head to the all-star jury house. In his, Tyler Crispen was quite candid about his time in the house — except he declined to answer one hot-button question.

Tyler Would Not Talk About His Black Lives Matter Self-Eviction Idea

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the question was, “Back when Da’Vonne and Bayleigh were on the block, you offered to volunteer to leave instead because you said they were ‘standing for something greater than me and I want to see that play out.’ What did you mean by that and why did you ultimately not push Christmas harder for it?”

That week, Christmas Abbott was Head of Household and nominated Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers. Christmas also won the Power of Veto and kept her nominations the same. At the time, Crispen approached them and said, “I want you to stay. I’m going to ask the house. You are standing for something greater than me. I want to see that play out … It’s important to me too that you guys feel this way, that you feel like you can get a life vest in life and in Big Brother.”

The next morning, however, Crispen went back on his idea, saying that he made a mistake about asking to be put on the block and that he and Abbott couldn’t trust Rogers or Dayton. But he did not warn either of the nominees that he had changed his mind, so they were quite surprised when they both stayed on the block, and fans were pretty unhappy with him.

His girlfriend, Angela Rummans of Big Brother 20, took to Twitter to defend him, saying that Crispen would “never intentionally, or unintentionally, mean to hurt or cause disrespect to another person.”

It is unclear why he would decline an opportunity to explain his actions.

He’s Irritated Enzo Didn’t Help Them Evict Nicole During the Triple Eviction

When asked about the triple eviction episode and if Enzo Palumbo hanged him and Abbott out to dry by not voting out Nicole Franzel, Crispen said absolutely that’s what happened.

“Enzo definitely left me hanging out to dry, but he had other intentions. He wanted to do what Memphis wanted and what Cody wanted, which I get, but that was the chance to make a huge move right there,” said Crispen. “Maybe that’ll come back to get him later. It definitely came back to get me a little bit. But I’m not mad at him. I get it.”

Some Big Brother alums were also pretty irritated that Palumbo didn’t take his shot at making a big move.

He also said his first season on the show was “a hundred times harder” than this season, “every aspect was harder” for him this time around.

“[L]eaving Angela and being away from her for the first time that we’ve ever been apart and being in that house where we met and just feeling guilty and not wanting to get wrapped up too much in the game. Everything was harder. I didn’t want to burn people that I really liked. It took me a while to get kicked into the game this time. And that might’ve been the reason why I went out in sixth place. But as the say, I’m happy it’s over,” said Crispen.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

