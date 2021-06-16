Is There A ‘Big Brother’-‘Survivor’ Romance Brewing?

Is there a possible romance brewing between a “Big Brother” alum and a “Survivor” alum? “Big Brother 21” houseguest Analyse Talavera and “Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X” castaway Jay Starrett recently outed themselves on Instagram as hanging out together. Here’s what we know so far.

Talavera Posted a Video of Starrett To An Instagram Story

Does Analyse know Jay got cut and probably won’t be able to help her get on The Challenge! pic.twitter.com/m9uUZg438N — Reality TV 💩 Stirrer (@RealityTVStirer) June 10, 2021

In a video posted to Twitter, Talavera recorded Starrett for an Instagram story captioned “stylish all the time.” In a voice-over, Talavera can be heard saying, “How cute are you?! How cute!” It looks like he is holding Talavera’s purse in the video — the same purse she has with her in a different Instagram post.

Starrett recently celebrated his 32nd birthday while traveling around the southwest United States in Utah and Las Vegas, Nevada. On his birthday post, Talavera wrote “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” alongside some party and champagne emojis — she was also in Las Vegas at the same time, which is maybe where the Instagram story was shot. On a second post from her vacation, Starrett posted some fire emojis on a shot of Talavera in her bikini.

Talavera finished in ninth place on “Big Brother 21,” while Starrett took sixth place on “Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X.” He has gone to compete on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach 2” alongside his ex Morgan Willett, who won “Big Brother: Over the Top.” Willett is now dating longtime “Challenge” star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, whom Starrett competed against on “The Challenge: Total Madness” — Devenanzio won and Starrett was the third man eliminated. Starrett returned to “The Challenge” for “Double Agents,” finishing in 11th place.

Talavera & Starrett Would Not Be the First Romance Between ‘Big Brother’ & ‘Survivor’ Alums

Of course, Starrett and Talavera might just be good friends, but if they are dating, they would not be the first crossover couple from “Big Brother” and “Survivor.”

In case you didn’t know, “Survivor: Worlds Apart” winner Mike Holloway and “Big Brother 17” alum Meg Maley are engaged to be married. They started dating in late 2015 and are getting married in September 2021. When “Survivor” season 40 premiered, Holloway posted a sweet message to Instagram thanking the CBS reality show because he would never have met Maley otherwise.

“Congratulations to #Survivor. 20 years of bringing people together. Meg and I are very grateful to #CBS #Survivor #BB without you there would be no us. #Thankful Can’t wait to watch all my peeps looking forward to an amazing season,” wrote Holloway.

Maley and Holloway recently met up with fellow “Big Brother” alums Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas as the “Brenchels” take a cross-country road trip for their new BspokeTV reality show, “I Love the Brenchels — Moving On,” which chronicles their family’s move to Birmingham, Alabama, for Villegas’ residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. It premieres in September.

On the Instagram post of the four of them going out to Woodshed Smokehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, which is where Maley and Holloway live, Maley wrote, “Sometimes reality TV brings fab friends into your life.”

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

