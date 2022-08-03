Big Brother 24 Spoiler: Taylor Plans to Call Out Nicole on Eviction Night

WARNING! SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS

Taylor Hale and Nicole Layog may be festie besties but that doesn’t mean the two always see eye to eye.

Nicole has been open about her dislike of the beauty queen, regularly trash-talking her on the 24/hour live feeds.

The festie bestie pair is currently sitting on the block after Turner named them as the replacement nominees at the Veto ceremony, and if everything goes according to plan, Nicole will be leaving the house this week.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Taylor is hard at work preparing her speech for eviction night. On the live feeds, the Michigan native told Brittany Hoopes she plans to call out Nicole in front of the other houseguests.

Here’s what you need to know.

Taylor Is Preparing a ‘Spicy’ Speech

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Taylor shared a snippet of her speech with Brittany in a clip captured by the live feeds.

Taylor asked Brittany, “Wanna hear the opening line of my speech?”

“Oh my god, please tell me,” Brittany replied.

Taylor then shared one of the spicy lines she plans to deliver on eviction night.

“I obviously have to work through it. It’s real spicy right now,” she told Brittany. “But I’m thinking of starting with, ‘Houseguests specifically Nicole, to quote a BB superfan Rihanna you look so dumb right now,’”

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the two girls both started cracking up, and Brittany gave Taylor her sign of approval, telling her, “You’re too good.”

Hannah Chaddha Calls Out Daniel Durston on Twitter

i hate to tell you this mister sir but you might just have to give up on everything🤷🏾‍♀️ #BB24 https://t.co/8Taexe9SL7 — Hannah Chaddha (@hannah_chaddha) August 3, 2022

“Big Brother 23” houseguest Hannah Chaddha has been vocal about her support of Taylor Hale.

The Cookout member has repeatedly defended Taylor on social media, calling out the other houseguests for insensitive behavior.

After Daniel Durston blew up at Taylor during the Wednesday, July 27 episode, Hannah took to Twitter to condemn Daniel’s actions.

“How dare [Daniel] place ANY of the blame of [Paloma’s] mental break on [Taylor]!?” she wrote in a July 28 tweet. “When [Taylor] responded with ‘that’s not fair’ & looked like she was about to cry, [I] was ready to jump [through] my TV screen back into the house ugh that destroyed me for her.”

Hannah may not be a fan of Daniel, but he certainly is a fan of hers.

On August 2, a “Big Brother” fan account revealed that Daniel gave Hannah a shoutout on the live feeds.

“If Hannah Chaddha doesn’t like me after this I might as well give up on everything,” Daniel reportedly said.

Hannah responded to the tweet, making her feelings about Daniel clear.

“[I] hate to tell you this mister sir but you might just have to give up on everything #BB24,” she wrote. Ouch.

How to Watch the Live Feeds

The live feeds are available on Paramount Plus. Fans can access the feeds by signing up for a Paramount Plus subscription.

The streaming service offers two subscription plans. Users can either pay $4.99 a month or sign up for a premium subscription plan for $9.99 a month and enjoy advertisement-free content.

“Big Brother 24” airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

