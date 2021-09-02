‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Make Shocking Comment About Brock Davies’ Other Kids

Lala Kent dropped a bombshell in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 trailer.

In a two-minute teaser posted by Bravo, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder made a comment that insinuated that Scheana Shay’s fiancé, Brock Davies, is an absentee father to his two older children.

While speaking to co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kent said, “Brock has two kids. He hasn’t spoken to them in four years.”

Maloney-Schwartz appeared shocked by the revelation about the 31-year-old fitness guru.

An Insider Said the Full Story Will Be Shown on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

According to Page Six, the comment in the trailer about Davies’ kids was “taken out of context.”

“It’s a complicated family matter,” the source said. “The pandemic hindered travel between the US and Australia, where the kids live. Fans will get a better picture of the full story — which is more than the teaser clip — when the show premieres.”

It’s unclear how far “Vanderpump Rules” will delve into Davies’ past personal life, but it has already been teased that he will be the center of some drama in the upcoming season.

In an interview with She Knows, Kent teased that Davies will be part of a major story arc in his first season on the Bravo reality show.

“I think people will be surprised to see the drama and what a huge storyline Scheana’s fiancé Brock is,” Kent dished. “It used to be about sleeping with each other’s boyfriends or like, you said this and you did that, and it’s much deeper than that.”

Lisa Vanderpump also confirmed to Us Weekly that things “got a little complicated” for the couple and that “Brock brings definitely, you know, some surprises.”

Shay posted to Twitter to admit that “Brock is at the center of a lot of drama” on “Vanderpump Rules,” but that they are a ‘solid’ couple.

Scheana Shay Previously Revealed She Hadn’t Met Brock Davies’ Children Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Davies has a daughter named Winter and a son named Eli from a previous relationship, according to Life & Style. The children live in Australia with their mother and stepfather, and Shay did not meet them even when she was in Australia to meet the rest of her future fiancé’s family.

In May 2020, Shay talked to the “Better Together With Maria Menounos” podcast about Davies kids.

“I haven’t met them yet,” she said. “Obviously we can’t travel right now [because of the coronavirus pandemic], so we’re hoping to get out there for Christmas.”

She also talked about planning a family with the former pro rugby player.

“I want at least two [kids] and he already has two,” she told Menounos.

Davies and Shay welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Summer Moon Honey Davies, in April. Ahead of their daughter’s arrival, Shay told Bravo Insider that she was comforted by Davies’ parenting experience after he told her not to “stress” herself out worrying about their baby.

“He’s like, ‘It’s a kid. We’re gonna be fine. She’s gonna be all right,’” Shay revealed. “So I just need to stay calm, know that this isn’t his first rodeo.”

When Davies first announced he was expecting a baby with Shay, he found himself responding to a commenter who asked him about his kids in Austalia. At the time, Davies said he planned to “continue to work towards building the relationship with them.”

“The kids have a great mother and stepdad but I promise you I am doing my part to be with them,” he wrote, per Reality Blurb.

