Lala Kent Said That She Offered to Buy a Man’s Sperm

Lala Kent ended her engagement to Randall Emmett in October 2021. At the time, the former couple’s daughter Ocean was just 7 months old. Although the “Vanderpump Rules” star didn’t expect to be raising her daughter as a single mom, she adjusted and seems to be on a more positive road, 9 months after her split.

Whenever doing interviews, Kent was almost always asked whether or not she wanted to have more kids. Kent was very candid in her responses, often saying that she’d love to give Ocean a sibling but that she wasn’t sure about having another man in her life.

“I do [want more kids],” Kent said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2021. “I think I’ll start depending on what my life looks like this year. I don’t want another baby daddy, so that we know,” she said, later adding that she was still figuring that part of life out.

In an interview with People magazine around the same time, Kent was pretty clear about her desire to have more kids — on her own.

“I do want to have more kids. I don’t think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby,” she said.

And while Kent has gone on some dates, she seems content being on her own for the time being. However, that doesn’t mean that she’s not thinking about the future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Recently Asked a Guy for His Sperm

In an interview with Us Weekly, Kent revealed that she’s still of the same frame of mind when it comes to expanding her family. She still wants more kids but she has no interest in “more baby daddies.”

During her chat with the outlet, Kent said that she met someone who was really good looking and she actually asked him if she could buy his sperm one day “in the future.”

“My gusband brought over this man the other day and I’m not ashamed to say — I asked him if I could buy his sperm in the future,” she said.

“He was gorgeous. I was like, ‘What I need from you — just the sperm. I don’t want a baby daddy, you’ll sign some papers. I need you to vamoose, I need you to go away right after.’ And he was like, ‘I’ll just give it to you for free.’ I was like, ‘Even better!'” she told the outlet.

Fans Will See ‘Single Lala’ for the First Time on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Kent has signed on to star in the 10th season of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” though she admits that it was a last-minute decision for her.

“We started filming two days ago. I literally was still deciding if I wanted to come back the night before we even started,” she told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022. “I was ping-ponging. I’m like, ‘Do we do this? Do we not do this?’ And then, you know, I watch one OG episode of Real Housewives of New York and I’m itching for a camera to be in my face,” she said.

She also said that she is looking forward to fans seeing her as “single Lala.”

“They really haven’t seen that. Even season 4, I was hooked on my ex, who was kind of this elusive person. And then, you know, James [Kennedy] and I were making out every five seconds, and then I was in a relationship. And this is the first time that people are gonna see me completely single — thinking about my child, venturing into the dating world,” she told the outlet.

As for when the show will return, Bravo hasn’t given a premiere date just yet. The cast has only been filming for about a week, so fans may have to wait until the fall for season 10.

