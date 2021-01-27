‘Summer House’ Star Ends Relationship

Another Summer House star is single.

Just ahead of the new season of the Bravo reality show, series star Lindsay Hubbard has split from Stephen Traversie, her boyfriend of more than one year, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

The 34-year-old New York City publicist began dating Traversie in the summer of 2019 and their romance played out last year on the fourth season of Summer House. Fans witnessed their first date at a bar and the romance moved quickly. Hubbard had even talked about marriage and babies with her man.

Traversie will appear in scenes for the upcoming season of Summer House, which will premiere on February 4th on Bravo. In a recently released promo, he was seen telling Hubbard, “I really do love you.”

A Trailer For the Bravo Reality Show Hinted at Major Drama in Lindsay’s Relationship

Ahead of filming for the fifth season of the Bravo reality show, Amanda Batula hinted that Traversie would be a part of the new season.

“[It’s] even as simple as Lindsay and her boyfriend, Stephen,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Who knows what happens with that, but he could be in the mix in the summer, or in the house this summer.”

Sure enough, he did make it into the cast’s quarantine “bubble.”

In an explosive Season 5 trailer released by Bravo last month, Hubbard and Traversie were seen arguing, with him threatening to leave the group’s Hamptons beach house. The trailer ended with Hubbard hooking up with resident Summer House player, Luke Gulbranson.

Gulbranson previously had a thing with fellow housemate Hannah Berner, which makes the whole thing even messier.

“Lindsay already f—d Luke,” Berner said in the Summer House trailer.

As for how long there has been trouble in paradise, Hubbard and Traversie posed for a cozy photo together in October to promote flu shot awareness, but they have not popped up on each other’s social media pages in recent months.

Lindsay Hubbard Was Linked With Roommate Carle Radke Last Season & It Did Not End Well

Hubbard’s rocky romantic relationships have been a big part of her story on Summer House. She started the series in a serious relationship with Everett Weston. The two had a tumultuous ride that consisted of back and forth breakups and hookups.

When Weston finally got serious with someone else, fans of the show were stunned to see Hubbard get together with her co-star and longtime pal Carle Radke, who has been known for his noncommittal ways with former cast member Lauren Wirkus and current co-star Paige DeSorbo.

After Hubbard and Radke transitioned from best friends to friends with benefits, he got cold feet and told her he was afraid they were better off as friends. Hubbard was initially disappointed and angry over Radke’s change of heart.

Fans blasted the Loverboy salesman on social media for ending things with his longtime friend so abruptly. Surprisingly, Hubbard later took to Instagram to defend him, telling her followers that there is “no rule book” on how to go from best friends to then being romantic and then back to friends again.

“Unfortunately going into it, Carl didn’t exactly understand that I’m not dating just to date at this point in my life (even if he is my best friend), or that he wasn’t quite ready for the level of commitment I need in a relationship,” she explained on Instagram. “Our expectations were not aligned, which is where it all went wrong.”

She added that after Radke watched their fractured romance play out on TV, he saw it from her side. He called the ending to their romantic relationship “hard to watch,” but the two have been able to repair their friendship.

