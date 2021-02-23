‘RHOBH’ Stars Show Off Jaw-Dropping Looks For Season 11 Opener

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills new season is getting closer to a premiere date.

Several stars from the Bravo reality show posed for shots for the Season 11 opening title sequence, and all that seems to be missing are the accompanying taglines.

In new photos shared to their Instagram pages, series stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and newcomer Crystal Kung Mingkoff posed in colorful dresses, several of them in front of green screens.

Kyle Richards Posed in a Purple Gown

Original RHOBH queen bee Kyle shared a photo of her opening look to Instagram. In the pic, the 52-year-old mom of four wore a purple one-sleeved Alex Perry gown. She paired the dress with white statement earrings for a very glamorous Monday.

Erika Jayne Slayed in a High-Slit Number

The “Pretty “Mess singer is a Savage x Fenty ambassador, so it’s no wonder her RHOBH look was beyond savage. Erika showed off her long legs in a magenta gown with a sky-high slit. The killer outfit prompted a hilarious comment from her new costar.

“Holy sh– girl!!!!” Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote. “Maybe I should reconsider my flannel shirt look.”

Dorit Kemsley Wore a Royal Blue Gown Fit For a Queen

Dorit wore a one-shoulder bright blue satin gown from the Dorit & Nektaria Collection as she posed with her hand on her hip. She also teased fans by asking them to try to guess her tagline.

Lisa Rinna Wore a Yellow Gown & Rocked Her Iconic Hairdo

Lisa Rinna went for a plunging yellow Alex Perry gown with draped sleeves. While several of her castmates wore long extensions for the shoot, the Rinna Beauty founder kept her iconic short shag hairstyle and wore dramatic makeup.

She also posted to Twitter to ask fans for some help.

“It’s that time of the year again… I NEED A TAGLINE! ….Suggestions?” she wrote.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Made Her RHOBH Debut in a Pink Dress

The latest lady to get an RHOBH diamond, newcomer Crystal Kung Mingoff, wore a short pink wrap dress and teased, “Diamonds also come in pink.”

Several of her costars commented on her “beautiful” look, including Garcelle Beauvais, who has not yet shared a sneak peek at her look.

Last Season the ‘RHOBH’ Stars Posed in Neon Dresses for the Opening Credits

For Season 10, the Real Housewives stars posed in coordinating neon dresses for the cast shoot, which also included former cast members Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards.

The group’s taglines included Kyle Richards saying, “Around here, there’s more than just dresses in everyone’s closets.”

And Denise Richards chimed in with a cheeky, “My life may not be a fairy tale, but I’ll always get a happy ending,” per Entertainment Tonight.

The Season 11 RHOBH taglines have yet to be released.

Bravo has not yet confirmed an official return date for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but in a New Year’s Q&A with fans, Dorit teased that it could be coming soon. In a screenshot posted by IRealHousewives, the Beverly Beach founder responded to a fan who asked when RHOBH is expected to return.

“Probably early spring but we haven’t gotten an official air date yet,” Dorit wrote.

