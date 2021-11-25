‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Loses Loved One

Nema Vand became a series regular on the hit Bravo series “Shahs of Sunset” during its seventh season. The reality star gave a devastating update about his Border Terrier named Whiskey, reported Bravo TV.

Nema Vand Revealed His Canine Companion Died on Instagram

On November 20, Vand revealed that his canine companion died on Instagram. The post consisted of five pictures that focused on Whiskey. The first picture showed the Bravo personality holding his dog while sitting on the floor.

“My beloved Whiskey passed away last night in my arms. It was one of the hardest moments of my life, and it’s a pain I’ve simply never felt before,” captioned Vand.

He then expressed gratitude to those who had reached out following his dog’s death.

“Thank you for all the messages and texts, I’m sorry if I haven’t responded yet. I’m just taking time to process this all, but the outpouring of love has meant a lot,” read a portion of the post.

Bravo TV reported quite a few Bravo stars flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Love you so much [three pleading face emoji],” wrote Scheana Shay of “Vanderpump Rules” fame.

“Oh no Nema, sending you a big hug and all the positive vibes [frowning face emoji] [white heart emoji],” commented “Family Karma” star Amrit Kapai.

“I’m sorry brother, you gave each other an amazing time together [red heart emoji],” shared Vand’s “Shahs of Sunset” co-star Shervin Roohparvar.

Many fans also took the time to share kind words.

“So sorry for your loss. Sending you helping powers and strength,” commented a social media user.

“It’s a different kind of hurt and pain. Sending you strength. Whiskey is is Angel now,” added another.

“So sorry for your loss, our furbabies are a part of our family like anyone else,” chimed in a third fan.

Nema Vand Answered Fan Questions on YouTube

In December 2019, Nema Vand answered fans’ questions on YouTube. During the video, he responded to a fan, who asked, “What’s the hardest part of coming into the ‘Shahs’ social circle.” The reality television star explained that he felt he had to catch up in terms of their relationships with each other.

“I would say undoubtably is when you are coming into any new group of friends and this could be the Shahs it could be your own group of friends, there is years, often times decades of stories and friendships and bonding that happened before you, so you’re kind of constantly feeling a little left out so I think that’s probably the hardest part is when you’re coming into a new group finding where you fit in but I kind of pride myself on kind of getting along with everybody so and I don’t take s*** from anyone so that combination has served me well,” explained Vand.

The 39-year-old also shared that he is a massive Bravo fan and revealed that he had a particular fondness for “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I have some friends on ‘Vanderpump.’ I know one or two people on the show and they’re dear friends of mine and so for a supportive friendship, I love watching them on the show and love seeing their lives,” explained Vand.

