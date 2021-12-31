‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Finale Spoilers

After a year-long wait, fans of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” are finally able to watch the fourth season of the acclaimed series. Viewers who have seen the entire season can most definitely speak to the fact that this was an incredibly action-packed, and dramatic, ride of a season, with lots of cliffhangers to boot. Here’s what went down in the conclusion to the newest season:

The All Valley Male Championship Came Down to a ‘Sudden-Death’ Showdown

Perhaps the most hyped-up element of the newest season was the widely-awaited All Valley Karate Tournament. As fans will remember, season 3 concluded with a bargain between Cobra Kai master John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Miyagi Do/Eagle Fang sensei Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove agreed that he would shut down Cobra Kai if they lost the upcoming Tournament, on the condition that Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang would do the same if they lost. Hence, everything hinged on the result of the Tournament.

After months of training, and many hard-fought battles, the male semi-finals came down to a match between old friends Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), fighting for Miyagi Do, and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), of Eagle Fang. The fight went on awhile and was incredibly close, but in the end, it could not have a proper conclusion in light of Miguel spraining a muscle. Although Johnny encouraged Miguel to re-enter the match, he could not, and decided instead to leave the arena (where to is revealed later in the episode), leaving Hawk the winner by default.

As a result, the male finals came down to Hawk and Johnny’s son Robby Keene, representing Cobra Kai. The battle was incredibly close, with one round going so long the host declared that they would have to go into a “sudden-death overtime” for the first time since 1985. In another incredibly close round, which both boys fought shirtless, Hawk beat Robby and became the male champion. However, that didn’t mean that Cobra Kai still couldn’t win the Championship overall.

The Female Finals Ended in a Complicated Victory

In light of the rule change to the All Valley Tournament which was revealed in episode 6, there would now be two separate gender divisions for fighting – one for males and one for females. The latter division came down to Tory Nichols (Peyton List) representing Cobra Kai, versus Daniel’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) representing Miyagi Do. The two engaged in a climactic battle which had been building up the entire season, due to the palpable tension which had been simmering between them since the beginning of the season (and before).

In the end, it was Tory who beat Sam, not only giving her the victory, but resulting in Cobra Kai winning the Grand Champion trophy. Not only will Cobra Kai not have to shut down, but co-sensei Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) declares that Cobra Kai will be opening even more dojos all throughout the Valley, vastly increasing their influence, and crippling Daniel and Johnny’s.

However, Tory later learns that her victory was not as clear-cut as she thought. Going back to retrieve her bag, she discovers that Silver bribed the referee to call the match in their favor, meaning that Cobra Kai’s victory was essentially rigged.

The Finale Also Sees the Return of a Character, and Dramatic Change in Circumstance for Others

As wild as the All Valley Tournament was, it is soon overshadowed by the other dramatic events which conclude the season.

The last 10 minutes see Robby follow his estranged father to the Cobra Kai dojo, where he explains to Johnny that that location is shutting down in order to expand the number of dojos across the Valley. He also apologizes for hating Johnny, and admits that joining Cobra Kai was a mistake he made in an attempt to control his anger. For the first time in perhaps the entire series, we see Johnny and Robby finally at peace with one another.

Meanwhile, Silver divulges that he has orchestrated a plan to get Kreese arrested, in order to “shed [his] weakness” from his life and cement his control of Cobra Kai. It is shown that after his episode 8 beating of “Stingray,” Silver struck a deal with him: Stingray would be able to join Cobra Kai if he framed Kreese for the assault, which he does. As Kreese is taken away in handcuffs, Silver also declares he will “take care” of Johnny.

In yet another surprising twist, it is revealed that Miguel ran off to Mexico in an attempt to find his biological father, alarming Carmen and Johnny. Although he doesn’t know it, it turns out that Miguel’s father has no idea Miguel even exists, and is liable to be dangerous to Miguel once Miguel finds him.

Finally, we see Daniel at Mr. Miyagi’s grave, seeking advice regarding Miyagi Do’s loss. “There’s too much at stake to honor an agreement made with men who have none,” Daniel declares. He then says that he will commit to doing whatever it takes to stopping Cobra Kai, including “going on offense.” It is then revealed that Daniel has a new partner in fighting crime, who stands alongside him at Miyagi’s grave: Chozen Toguchi.

Whatever happens in future seasons of “Cobra Kai,” it is clear that there are no shortage of cliffhangers to resolve; perhaps more than ever. Be sure to catch all four seasons of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix. Season 5 will likely be released in late 2022 of 2023.