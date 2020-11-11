Costco & BJ’s Wholesale on Veterans Day 2020 Hours & Discounts

If you’re looking to shop at Costco or BJ’s Wholesale Club on Veterans Day 2020, then you’re in luck. Both stores are open today. Read on for more details.

Costco Is Open for Normal Hours Today & Has a One-Time Offer for New Military Members

Costco is open for its normal business hours on Veterans Day today. Some local stores’ hours may vary due to the pandemic and local regulations, so you’ll want to check your local store for details. You can find Costco’s regular hours of operation here. From 9-10 a.m. Monday-Friday (including Veterans Day), Costco warehouses are offering a special shopping hour for guests ages 60 and older, or who have disabilities or are immunocompromised. (These may vary slightly by location, with some locations hosting earlier special shopping hours.)

The only holidays where Costco Business Centers are closed New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. As for Costco’s Warehouses, they are closed on New Year’s, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. So both the Business Centers and the Warehouses are open on Veterans Day.

Costco provides an exclusive offer for members of the military, where they can receive a $30 Costco Shop Card when they first sign up for membership. But active-duty personnel and veterans do not have free or discounted membership opportunities at Costco.

All customers are required to wear a face mask or shield, and effective November 16, individuals who can’t wear a face mask due to a medical condition will be required to wear a face shield.

BJ’s Wholesale Is Open Normal Hours & Has Military Discounts All Year

BJ’s is typically only closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. But for Veterans Day, hours are normal. Since hours can vary by location based on local government regulations, use the Club Locator to see the hours near you.

BJ’s offers military discounts for active duty and veterans all year round, not just on Veterans Day. Active duty and retired veterans can get reduced-price memberships to BJ’s Wholesale. You’ll just need a military ID, a leave and earnings statement, or a discharge from active duty form. All military personnel qualify for over 25% off their membership and a $10 coupon. The membership discounts include both the BJ’s Perks Rewards and the BJ’s Inner Circle. They also get 25% off grocery store prices, same-day delivery, savings on gas, and more.

BJ’s Wholesale is offering a number of holiday savings right now, although they may not be directly related to Veterans Day. Sales include early bird Black Friday deals on televisions, AirPods, some security system cameras, a portable karaoke machine, party speakers, recliners, gym equipment, and more. Discounts and offers might vary by region.

BJ’s is doing a lot to keep members safe during the pandemic. They’re following the recommendations of the CDC, including implementing enhanced cleaning procedures such as cleaning high-traffic surfaces like shopping cart handles, bathrooms, and touchscreens more frequently. Some items may be limited based on demand. Also, BJ’s began requiring facial coverings starting on July 20. Those who can’t wear facial coverings can still shop through the mobile app for home delivery or same-day delivery online. Social distancing must also still be observed.

