What Does Cracker Barrel Offer on Veterans Day 2021?

Every year, Veterans Day marks the anniversary of “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” in 1918, according to History.com. It was the end of World War I. Since then, the day has been used to celebrate and honor anyone who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.

To commemorate the holiday, stores and restaurants often celebrate the occasion with discounts and specials. Among them is the southern comfort restaurant, Cracker Barrel.

As they revealed on their website, “Cracker Barrel will serve a complimentary dessert to our nation’s military heroes on Veterans Day; Company, Foundation donate up to $100,000 to Operation Homefront in November.”

Here is what you need to know about Cracker Barrel’s free sweet treat and its charity efforts:

Cracker Barrel Offers Veterans a Complimentary Dessert

This Veterans Day, Cracker Barrel announced on its website that it “will thank the brave men and women who have served our nation by offering all U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide.”

The menu describes the dessert as a “Rich, warm double chocolate fudge cake made with real Coca-Cola. We make it daily, by hand, and serve it warm with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream. A true Cracker Barrel Old Country Store tradition.”

You can find a Cracker Barrel near you by clicking here.

“Cracker Barrel has long supported America’s armed forces and their families, and it is an honor to continue our tradition of offering genuine appreciation to those who serve our nation,” Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cracker Barrel, Jennifer Tate, said in the announcement. “In partnership with Operation Homefront, the Cracker Barrel family aims to ensure military families across the country are able to share in the tradition of a warm, homestyle holiday meal this season.”

Cracker Barrel Partners With Operation Homefront

Cracker Barrel announced a partnership with Operation Homefront. According to the non-profit’s website, its vision is “To be the provider of choice for short-term and Critical Financial Assistance, long-term stability and recurring support programs to military families.”

“This year has been especially tough for military families impacted by COVID-19, and they need our support now more than ever,” President and CEO of Operation Homefront, Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr. said in the announcement. “It’s an honor to join with our amazing Cracker Barrel partners again this year to make the holidays brighter for this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens.”

The organization was selected as Cracker Barrel’s “flagship nonprofit partner” in 2016 and since then the restaurant has “donated more than $1.5 million in financial support and goods to help make a real lasting difference in the lives of military families.”

Cracker Barrel also donates money to the cause as a part of its Military Appreciation Month fundraising efforts.

According to their website, Cracker Barrel has worked with other non-profits, such as the Fisher House Foundation and The Legion Fund, that are focused on military veterans and their families.

