‘Dancing With the Stars’ Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Suni & Sasha Rehearsal Fail

All fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” know that sometimes rehearsals get dangerous and messy. With season 30 now in full swing, that means that fans will get to see some behind-the-scenes moments in between episodes.

Season 30 kicked off on September 20, 2021 with a two-hour episode of ballroom dancing. The next episode, which will air on September 27, 2021, will include the first elimination of the season.

The elimination will be based on scores given out by judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli as well as votes from the first week and the second.

All that pressure means that rehearsals are also in full swing for the week, which ultimately can lead to some funny clips.

Suni Lee & Sasha Farber Fell During Rehearsals

One golden behind-the-scenes moment came from the rehearsals of professional dancer Sasha Farber and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee.

During the clip, Lee stands facing Farber as he runs toward her. In a moment when he’s supposed to jump completely over her, he hits her in the head instead, and they both tumble to the ground.

Lee lays on the ground laughing for a few seconds before the clip ends. The story was posted on the “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram stories, but a Reddit user downloaded the clip and posted it for others to see.

People replying to the Reddit thread appreciated the clip for what it was.

“Please don’t America’s sweetheart Sasha… LOL,” one person replied to the clip.

Another wrote, “That was really funny I didn’t laugh until Suni started laughing. Sasha cracks me up. He is always running around doing something to someone it seems being mischievous.”

First Season 30 Elimination Predictions

Here are the scores given by the judges for premiere night, from high to low:

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: 29 out of 40

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: 28 out of 40

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: 27 out of 40

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: 26 out of 40

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: 26 out of 40

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov: 25 out of 40

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: 25 out of 40

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: 24 out of 40

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold: 24 out of 40

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess: 24 out of 40

Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Witney Carson: 24 out of 40

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: 22 out of 40

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: 21 out of 40

Martin Kove and Britt Stewart: 13 out of 40

With those scores, it’s hard to imagine anyone but “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove being sent home. That being said, the scores are combined with the votes from the fans, and that may mean a different star entirely being sent home.

Many fans are targeting one celebrity, in particular, to be voted off first.

Olivia Jade is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who went to prison following a college admissions scandal that put Olivia Jade in the public eye in a negative sense. Olivia Jade is also an Instagram influencer, and she’s set to be partnered with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Fans took to Twitter to let ABC know they were not happy with seeing Olivia Jade in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom.

“We need to put our differences aside & come together to get Olivia Jade voted off Dancing With the Stars during the first week, we can do it,” one fan wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Blake Shelton for Saying She Doesn’t Like Country Music