Fans Call For Tyra Banks To Be Replaced Following DWTS Season 30 Finale

The finale of season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” aired on Monday, November 22, 2021, and the winner was crowned at the end of the episode.

During the season finale, pop star JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson, NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and his partner Cheryl Burke, and talk-show host Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten competed for the Mirrorball trophy.

All was overseen by host Tyra Banks, who has continuously gotten mixed results from fans.

Now, some are calling for her replacement.

Fans Want a New Host

@DancingABC Can y’all PLEASE replace Tyra Banks next season. Go back and look at the video. She makes the show about her from start to finish. Why does she need a runway, wardrobe change and extra time for senseless babbling #DWTS — Michelle Jacobs (@ChellieShell) November 23, 2021

Viewers of “Dancing With the Stars” are still split when it comes to their opinions on Banks, but some are calling for her replacement following season 30 of the show.

“@tyrabanks Good grief-I’m hoping someone higher up at #DWTS READS THIS!!! #TyraGottaGo She’s so busy putting her 2 cents in that we viewers don’t get to enjoy the dancers. Ugh! and her dress-up routine SUCKS! She looks ridiculous,” one person tweeted after the finale.

Another wrote, “Can we let Tyra Banks go now? I will not watch another season of her. Tyra seethes judgmental nastiness. I cannot stand another minute. Sorry. I am out if she comes back.”

“#TyraBanks is legit the worst host ever. Does she know the show isn’t about her!! Any time she’s on screen I skip over because I can’t stand her. #DWTS Bring back Tom and Erin, enough is enough with Tyra as ‘Host,'” another person wrote.

Yet another wrote, “I can see that #dwts Twitter is split about Iman winning. I am, as well, but the man did the work, improved every week, and won over the people. So let’s not get too twisted over the result and let’s all agree on one thing: Tyra Banks has to go.”

“@DancingABC Can y’all PLEASE replace Tyra Banks next season. go back and look at the video. She makes the show about her from start to finish. Why does she need a runway, wardrobe change and extra time for senseless babbling #DWTS,” one viewer added.

Producers Do Not Blame Banks For Low Ratings

It's so frustrating that @DancingABC and @tyrabanks have such poor time mgmt! They've consistently pushed results to the last possible second of air time. Announcing the winner after credits have begun rolling is disrespectful to competitors and fans.#DWTS — Sandra Watson-Brown (@SandraWB) November 23, 2021

Though Banks has a divisive presence on the show, the executives are not saying that she is to blame for the record-low ratings, according to The Sun.

An insider told the outlet that the “talent and not Tyra [Banks]” was the reason for the lower-than-expected ratings.

“There is a sense that they do not want to make any comments, because they were the ones to bring in Tyra,” the source told the outlet. “And no one wants to lose face saying out loud there are problems. It doesn’t reflect well on the decision. So far the only discussion point about the struggles has been the talent pool this year, which has not appealed to audiences – and nothing to do with Tyra.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern (live) and Pacific (recorded) on ABC.

