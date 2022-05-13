DWTS Alum Says They Will ‘Never Settle’ Again Following Divorce, Breakup

Jana Kramer, country music singer and “Dancing With the Stars” alum, divorced her now-ex-husband Mike Caussin, in 2021. The star then dated Ian Schinelli, though the couple has since split. Kramer has opened up about how she’s feeling post-split.

Kramer, 38, announced in April 2021 that she and her husband, 35, were officially calling it quits on their marriage.

“I’ve fought y’all,” she wrote at the time in a statement, per Us Weekly. “I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

Kramer later announced that she was dating Ian Schinelli, who she met at a mutual friend’s party in October 2021. Now, the couple has broken up, she said in an interview with Access Hollywood on April 22.

“I think time is a beautiful thing and to just know that God has bigger plans for you in store,” she told the interviewer.

Kramer Is ‘Emotionally Exhausted’

Over one year after the split, Kramer revealed that she still feels “emotionally exhausted” after her split from Schinelli. She spoke about the divorce and split during an episode of “It Sure Is a Beautiful Day” podcast to host Catt Sadler.

“When I truly love myself, I will never settle for things ever again,” she shared. “I give a lot of grace for people, and I understand people make mistakes. But there’s certain boundaries that I’ve just done such a bad job of sticking to.”

She also said that she knows that she’ll recover from the split.

“I think of it in a way where [if] my divorce didn’t kill me, then nothing is going to kill me,” she said at the time. “That was one of the hardest things I ever had to walk through that was excruciating and incredibly painful. I don’t wish it upon anyone, but having said that, it has also been the most beautiful rebirth and I’m so happy that I did go through that because now I can really be mindful of what I want.”

Kramer Ran a Half Marathon One Year Post-Divorce

The post about her half-marathon came days after her Instagram post about the one-year anniversary of her divorce from Caussin.

Kramer completed a half-marathon on April 23, 2022. She posted about it first on Instagram alongside a photo with her children.

“I did it!!! 13.1 miles. Lots of emotions after that one,” she wrote. “Will write more later because honestly I can’t even move my fingers.”

In a separate post, Kramer shared more about her run.

“Mile 3 I had a full blown ‘I want to quit anxiety attack I can’t do this’ talk to myself,” she wrote. “I was letting my mind get the best of me…all the self doubt and things that were weighing me down was winning but I promised myself I would finish. I worked hard for it. I didn’t get the time I wanted but I worked really hard to get to the finish line.”

She also said that she kept going to prove it to herself, and in the last 6 miles she sang worship songs.

“Lesson learned is life, love, and healing is not a sprint…it’s a marathon and based on yesterday I can do a marathon. (Half at least… but you know what I mean),” she concluded.

