Is Former SATC Star Jason Lewis Married?

Jason Lewis is a contestant on the 31st season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The actor, who is partnered with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd, is best known for his role as cater waiter turned Hollywood heartthrob Smith Jerrod on “Sex and the City.” Lewis played the younger love of Kim Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, on the HBO hit and two sequel movies.

Murgatroyd told People she was “beyond” thrilled to learn that she would be partnered with the actor because she’s a SATC superfan.

“I’ve seen every episode dozens of times, the movies, I’ve watched ‘And Just Like That,” the pro dancer said. “I was pretty stoked because look at him, number one, the hunk of ‘Sex and the City,’ everybody would give their right arm to dance with him, I think.”

Jason Lewis is Engaged to Liz Godwin

While he was Samantha Jones’ 20-something boy toy on SATC, some DWTS fans may be wondering about Lewis’ real-life relationship status now that he’s in his early 50s.

According to Us Weekly, around the same time that he was on SATC, Lewis was in a serious relationship with actress Rosario Dawson. The two stars dated from 2004 until November 2006, and they even lived together during part of that time.

But Lewis found serious love again after meeting actress and producer Liz Godwin at a party in Miami in 2015, according to People. In an Instagram post shared on Valentine’s Day 2020, Lewis revealed that he was engaged to Godwin – and had been for a few months.

“On December 27th, 2019, I asked the woman of my dreams to marry me… making me the luckiest man in the world,” he captioned a photo of his sunset proposal. “I’m excited to take on every ounce of life with you, and feel so blessed that you are too ♥ Thank you to all of my dear friends who helped in so many ways make this magical day possible.”

“Cats out of the bag and I’m spending the rest of my life with this hunk,” Godwin captioned the same photo on her social media page.

Jason Lewis Revealed That His Fiancée Convinced Him to Do DWTS

In an interview with press reporters following his DWTS casting announcement, Lewis admitted that if it weren’t for his fiancée, he probably would never have said “yes” to DWTS.

“I’d always said no to it because I perceived it as reality TV, and it wasn’t a point of interest,” he admitted, per People. “This year, when the offer came in, my fiancée asked me to be a little less pigheaded and at least take a look at a show. And so I saw [the] first episode she put on the TV, and I was awestruck.”

Lewis also revealed that Godwin has been by his side throughout the DWTS process and was happy to find out who his pro partner was.

“She had her short list of people that she really hoped I was going to end up with and Peta was on it,” he shared. “It’s been fun because she’s not only kept me up to speed, but it’s having somebody to share it with who’s really enthusiastic. She’s such a great support. Love you, babe!”

