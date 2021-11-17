TV Host Slams DWTS Judges

A renowned TV host has weighed in on the “Dancing With the Stars” judges this season, blasting them for “unfair” scoring. Find out what Bravo’s Andy Cohen had to say during a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and why he thinks the judges were out of line this season on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Cohen Thought the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Were ‘Very Unfair’ To Kenya Moore





On the November 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen checked in with Kenya Moore of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” who competed on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.” She and her professional partner, Brandon Armstrong, were eliminated in 10th place back on October 25 — something that surprised and angered her fans. They thought she was unfairly scored too low all season long and so did Cohen.

“Kenya, you killed it on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I gotta tell you something, I feel like the judges were very unfair to you because I thought every dance you did, in my mind, was top-notch. Were you surprised?” asked Cohen.

Kenya graciously thanked Cohen for his kind words and then said she was a little surprised.

“I was surprised, I thought I would make it farther. I thought I would be right there with everyone else in the finals,” said Kenya, who previously confessed to “Entertainment Tonight” that she was dancing through a painful rib injury to boot — but she “just didn’t want to stop dancing” because “it meant everything” to her to be on the show.

In a separate interview, Kenya told People that she’s “competitive by nature,” so it was hard to go out so early.

“Honestly, if I’m being totally honest, it kind felt like a gut punch to be in the bottom two … because I did work really hard and I feel like I deserved higher scores, but I do respect the process,” said Kenya, adding, “[Dancing’s] like my happy place. It just feels so good to be out there with everyone and to be in front of judges that I really respect and admire.”

Kenya Admitted At One Point She Didn’t Think She Could Keep Going





On “Watch What Happens Live,” Kenya admitted to Cohen that the low scores had her questioning even being on the show but ultimately, it was an amazing experience for her.

“I just appreciated so many of the fans and you, Andy, and everyone else just being so supportive, so encouraging, even when I thought, ‘Oh, I can’t do this anymore. I don’t know why I’m being scored so low,'” admitted Kenya. “[The fans] kept me uplifted, I was just really happy. It was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Kenya also told People that the whole experience was “very intimidating” because ballroom dancing is a whole different world from what she is used to doing.

“It’s very intimidating because it’s just not in my wheelhouse. I’ve never ballroom danced … I used to dance when I was in school, you know, dance club, stuff like that, but it’s nothing like ballroom, so yes, different muscles, different carriage, different frames, it’s all very different activity,” said Kenya.

We should see Kenya and Brandon back in the ballroom during the Monday, November 22 finale when the show will crown a winner out of the remaining four couples:

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten, Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke, Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach, and JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

